Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Okoro to Sister Deborah "Your food tasted like rubbish"


Yvonne Okoro "Your food tasted like rubbish mixed with water" - TV host mocks Sister Deborah

Actress and TV host Yvonne Okoro is savage!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Yvonne Okoro might be the most sarcastic and savage celebrity of all time if her latest tweet about Sister Deborah is truly from fingers.

On her latest "Dinning with Cooks and Braggarts" show, she invited the "Uncle Obama" hitmaker and her brother Wanlov the Kubolor into the kitchen to prove what their fingers are made of.

However, Medikal's fiancée got something wrong when grinding pepper. She mixed cinnamon with nutmeg and after realising her mistake, she decided to shift the blame on the host, Yvonne Okoro.

Deborah Vannesah play

Deborah Vannesah

READ MORE: Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday

So, Yvonne took to Twitter to take a swipe at her and reported her to Medikal in the process.

She tweeted a snippet from the upcoming episode with the caption: "Damn @AmgMedikal ...I present to you Chef debbie @deborahvanessa7 ..Food tasted like rubbish mixed with water      lurv u debbie ...We aint accepting u in the family."

 

Immediately, people were freaked out and reacted to the viral tweet.

 

 

 

PLEASE NOTE: Yvonne Okoro's tweet was sarcastic and was for entertainment purpose -- there's nothing serious about it!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Kwabena Kwabena: "I will revolve Highlife when it's my time" - singer on CNN's 'Inside Africa' Kwabena Kwabena "I will revolve Highlife when it's my time" - singer on CNN's 'Inside Africa'
Tiwa Savage: Why Nigerian singer and husband filed for divorce Tiwa Savage Why Nigerian singer and husband filed for divorce
Ghana Celebrity: Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in luxurious red Mercedes Ghana Celebrity Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in luxurious red Mercedes
Afia Schwarzenegger: TV host reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha
Zylofon saga: Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger
Video: Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday

Recommended Videos

Video: CNN features Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena Video CNN features Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena
Zylofon Media: Stonebwoy Will ‘Go Hungry’ If He Leaves Zylofon, Says Shatta Wale Zylofon Media Stonebwoy Will ‘Go Hungry’ If He Leaves Zylofon, Says Shatta Wale
Zylofon Beef: Zylofon CEO Apologises To Stonebwoy, Condemns Attack Zylofon Beef Zylofon CEO Apologises To Stonebwoy, Condemns Attack



Top Articles

1 Zylofon Brouhaha Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defensebullet
2 Audio This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGSbullet
3 Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldogbullet
4 Zylofon Media Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon,...bullet
5 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally...bullet
6 Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga Transport manager of Zylofon Media...bullet
7 Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthdaybullet
8 Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoybullet
9 Ghana Celebrity Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in...bullet
10 Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia...bullet

Related Articles

Ghana Celebrity Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in luxurious red Mercedes
Tiwa Savage Why Nigerian singer and husband filed for divorce
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha
Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday
Kwaw Kese "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message
Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger
Zylofon Media Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon, says Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldog

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
3 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
4 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
5 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
6 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
7 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
8 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
9 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money...bullet
10 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with...bullet

Celebrities

Fennec Okyere
Kwaw Kese "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message
REV.FIIFI KHAN AGYARKWAH
Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa MUSIGA Administrator reported dead
Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesman
Stonebwoy Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media