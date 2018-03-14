news

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Yvonne Okoro might be the most sarcastic and savage celebrity of all time if her latest tweet about Sister Deborah is truly from fingers.

On her latest "Dinning with Cooks and Braggarts" show, she invited the "Uncle Obama" hitmaker and her brother Wanlov the Kubolor into the kitchen to prove what their fingers are made of.

However, Medikal's fiancée got something wrong when grinding pepper. She mixed cinnamon with nutmeg and after realising her mistake, she decided to shift the blame on the host, Yvonne Okoro.

So, Yvonne took to Twitter to take a swipe at her and reported her to Medikal in the process.

She tweeted a snippet from the upcoming episode with the caption: "Damn @AmgMedikal ...I present to you Chef debbie @deborahvanessa7 ..Food tasted like rubbish mixed with water lurv u debbie ...We aint accepting u in the family."

Immediately, people were freaked out and reacted to the viral tweet.

PLEASE NOTE: Yvonne Okoro's tweet was sarcastic and was for entertainment purpose -- there's nothing serious about it!