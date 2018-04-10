Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway

news

Organizers of the Golden Movie Awards Africa will like to thank the numerous filmmakers across Africa who have submitted works for this year's awards. Submissions closed on the 2nd of April and the Selection process is currently underway.

The jury will begin sitting from the 17th of April to the 23rd of April 2018 at a housed location. The organizers are incorporating jurors from Nigeria, Burkina Faso and a film critic from England.

To showcase the transparency in how the Jury operates, the organizers are giving stakeholders, film critics and journalists the chance to be part of the jury on certain days during the sitting.

Interested persons can apply on the scheme's website:www.goldenmovieawards.com before the 17th of April 2018. The Nomination Announcement will be held in Abidjan Cote d' Ivoire on the 3rd of May 2018.

The grand event comes off on the 2nd June 2018 at Moevenpick Hotel.