Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway


GMAA Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway

The jury will begin sitting from the 17th of April to the 23rd of April 2018 at a housed location. The organizers are incorporating jurors from Nigeria, Burkina Faso and a film critic from England.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway play

Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Organizers of the Golden Movie Awards Africa will like to thank the numerous filmmakers across Africa who have submitted works for this year's awards. Submissions closed on the 2nd of April and the Selection process is currently underway.

The jury will begin sitting from the 17th of April to the 23rd of April 2018 at a housed location. The organizers are incorporating jurors from Nigeria, Burkina Faso and a film critic from England.

READ MORE: TV Africa’s gossip show 'Pae Mu Ka' to rule the airwaves

To showcase the transparency in how the Jury operates, the organizers are giving stakeholders, film critics and journalists the chance to be part of the jury on certain days during the sitting.

Interested persons can apply on the scheme's website:www.goldenmovieawards.com before the 17th of April 2018. The Nomination Announcement will be held in Abidjan Cote d' Ivoire on the 3rd of May 2018.

The grand event comes off on the 2nd June 2018 at Moevenpick Hotel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

'Pae Mu Ka': TV Africa’s gossip show to rule the airwaves 'Pae Mu Ka' TV Africa’s gossip show to rule the airwaves
Salman Khan: Bollywood hero now Prisoner 106 in fight for bail Salman Khan Bollywood hero now Prisoner 106 in fight for bail
Isao Takahata: Japanese anime giant dead at 82 Isao Takahata Japanese anime giant dead at 82
Salman Khan: Bollywood in shock over superstar's jail term Salman Khan Bollywood in shock over superstar's jail term
Salman Khan: The off-screen antics of Bollywood bad boy Salman Khan The off-screen antics of Bollywood bad boy
Salman Khan: Bollywood star sentenced to five years for killing antelopes Salman Khan Bollywood star sentenced to five years for killing antelopes

Recommended Videos

Wakanda Forever: Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther Wakanda Forever Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther
Video: Ameyaw TV Video Ameyaw TV
Video: Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies



Top Articles

1 Trailer Lil Win plays 'mortuary man' role in upcoming movie "Chaskele"bullet
2 Salman Khan Bollywood in shock over superstar's jail termbullet
3 'Pae Mu Ka' TV Africa’s gossip show to rule the airwavesbullet
4 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
5 "Swings" Movie starring Yvonne Nelson, Chris Attoh, Henry Adofo...bullet
6 "Black Panther" Marvel blockbuster becomes highest-grossing...bullet
7 "Door to Door" Lil Win back in new romantic comedy featuring...bullet
8 Maame Swerwaa Here is everything you need to know about...bullet
9 "Noko Fio" Watch trailer for new TV series starring...bullet
10 "Newsman" Prince David Osei spotted on set of new...bullet

Related Articles

'Pae Mu Ka' TV Africa’s gossip show to rule the airwaves
Salman Khan Bollywood hero now Prisoner 106 in fight for bail
Isao Takahata Japanese anime giant dead at 82
Salman Khan Bollywood in shock over superstar's jail term
Salman Khan The off-screen antics of Bollywood bad boy
Salman Khan Bollywood star sentenced to five years for killing antelopes

Top Videos

1 Obofour Wo Krom Watch trailer of Bishop Obinim's first moviebullet
2 Video "Veiled" movie trailerbullet
3 VIDEO "Learn from the foreign movie industries" - Samira Bawumiabullet
4 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet
5 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
6 Trailer "Blue Film" starring Lawyer Ntim & Clemento Suarezbullet
7 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch...bullet
8 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
9 Plagiarized Kofi Asamoah's 'John & John' vs Tim Greene's...bullet
10 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet

Movies

Ready Player One sacrifices substance for spectacle
Pulse Movie Review Ready Player One sacrifices substance for spectacle
Actor Jim Caviezel (L) appears in "Paul, Apostle of Christ," while Dennis Quaid (R) stars in "I Can Only Imagine" -- two faith-based films that made it into the box office top 10
Marilyn Monroe Movie theaters cash in as Hollywood turns to God
Red Sparrow is a dark exploration of spycraft
Pulse Movie Review Red Sparrow is a dark exploration of spycraft
Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment
African Movie Channel Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment