Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway

The jury will begin sitting from the 17th of April to the 23rd of April 2018 at a housed location. The organizers are incorporating jurors from Nigeria, Burkina Faso and a film critic from England.
The jury will begin sitting from the 17th of April to the 23rd of April 2018 at a housed location. The organizers are incorporating jurors from Nigeria, Burkina Faso and a film critic from England.
READ MORE: TV Africa’s gossip show 'Pae Mu Ka' to rule the airwaves
Interested persons can apply on the scheme's website:www.goldenmovieawards.com before the 17th of April 2018. The Nomination Announcement will be held in Abidjan Cote d' Ivoire on the 3rd of May 2018.
The grand event comes off on the 2nd June 2018 at Moevenpick Hotel.