I’m not just a music producer; I sing too - StreetBeatz

According to StreetBeatz, contrary to the notion that he is only into beat production, he is a consummate musician who also sings.
“Most people think I only produce beats for musicians. But I am actually a singer. Very soon the world will know my other abilities in the field of music. I am working on some wonderful tracks with top artistes in Ghana and abroad,” he said.
Also in the offing, are songs he is producing with some top Ghanaian artistes and great African acts.Apart from Sarkodie’s chart-topping ‘Adonai,’ StreetBeatz also produced Keche’s ‘Diabetes,’ Edem’s ‘Zero to Hero’ and ‘Biegya’ by Criss Waddle.