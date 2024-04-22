ADVERTISEMENT
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley predicts doom for Ghana music

Ghanaian music veteran Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has expressed concerns about the current state of the music industry, emphasizing that the prevailing trend of imitation poses a threat to the future of Ghanaian music.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

He lamented that contemporary artists often fail to push boundaries or introduce fresh concepts, leading to a stagnation of creativity and artistic growth.

Ambolley contrasted this with Nigerian musicians like Burna Boy, whom he praised for incorporating their cultural identity into their music, thus establishing a distinct presence on the global stage.

According to Ambolley, Ghanaian artists who imitate genres like Dancehall and sing in patois are straying from their authentic roots, which could ultimately undermine the industry's longevity.

In his words, "There is no future [for Ghanaian music] because we are copying more than being creatives. The young musicians want to go into Dancehall music, singing in patois and others but it originates from Jamaica. Have you heard Burna Boy singing in patois before? No, the way he sings his songs can be recognized as Nigerian, so there is an identity."

He questioned the legitimacy of Ghanaian artists claiming titles like 'Dancehall Kings of Africa,' suggesting that such assertions overlook the original innovators of these musical styles.

Ambolley, renowned for his contributions to Ghanaian music with hits like ‘Abrentsie,’ ‘Adwoa,’ and ‘The Simigwa,’ remains a respected figure in the industry, advocating for authenticity and innovation among contemporary musicians.

