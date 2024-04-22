Gyedu-Blay Ambolley predicts doom for Ghana music

Ambolley contrasted this with Nigerian musicians like Burna Boy, whom he praised for incorporating their cultural identity into their music, thus establishing a distinct presence on the global stage.

Pulse Nigeria

According to Ambolley, Ghanaian artists who imitate genres like Dancehall and sing in patois are straying from their authentic roots, which could ultimately undermine the industry's longevity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, "There is no future [for Ghanaian music] because we are copying more than being creatives. The young musicians want to go into Dancehall music, singing in patois and others but it originates from Jamaica. Have you heard Burna Boy singing in patois before? No, the way he sings his songs can be recognized as Nigerian, so there is an identity."

He questioned the legitimacy of Ghanaian artists claiming titles like 'Dancehall Kings of Africa,' suggesting that such assertions overlook the original innovators of these musical styles.