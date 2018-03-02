Music Video: Kumi Guitar - Betweener

The music video directed by Zylofon Media’s in-house director, Director Abass was shot in Kent, United Kingdom last year in September.
The music video directed by Zylofon Media’s in-house director, Director Abass was shot in Kent, United Kingdom last year in September. The video stars UK based Ghanaian Model, Nana Afua Antwi as well as another popular Ghanaian actor who is now based in UK, Ato Eric.
This is the 3rd major music video for Kumi Guitar under his new record label and has promised lots more surprises this year. The 3Music awards nominee is looking to pick up some accolades this year and beyond.
Check it out below.