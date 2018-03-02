Music Video: Kumi Guitar - Betweener

Home > Entertainment > Music >

The music video directed by Zylofon Media’s in-house director, Director Abass was shot in Kent, United Kingdom last year in September.

This is the first single in the year 2018 from Zylofon Music signed artist and 5 star highlife general Kumi Guitar. His songs so far under his new management are; Brown Sugar, Problem, Dream and now betweener. His new single is produced by Jaynimbeatz.

The music video directed by Zylofon Media’s in-house director, Director Abass was shot in Kent, United Kingdom last year in September. The video stars UK based Ghanaian Model, Nana Afua Antwi as well as another popular Ghanaian actor who is now based in UK, Ato Eric.

In this video, the “Dream” hitmaker is a “Betweener” for Ato who is woeful at wooing a lady he seems to admire very much. Nana Yaw Kumi, who is a friend to both parties then decides to speak to the lady to win some points for his admirer friend and in the end, it was a beautiful love story.

This is the 3rd major music video for Kumi Guitar under his new record label and has promised lots more surprises this year. The 3Music awards nominee is looking to pick up some accolades this year and beyond.

Check it out below.

