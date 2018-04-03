Music Video: Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDi

news

Tic Tac and Kidi have released a classic song,"Pene Mame", which is their first ever collaboration.

The song released April 3, was produced by Kidi at Lynx studios.

The song urges those in relationships to always ensure their partners are satisfied and comfortable; meaning more money, more love and appreciation.

That according to Tic Tac and Kidi will make one's partner be faithful and continue to stay in the relationship for long.

The Multiple award winner believes that partners must always come to a positive conclusion even in their disagreement.

For him, the song which is released together with the video is one of the many projects his fans should expect from his camp this year.

The fine video of the song was directed by 5steven films for TNR Music.

Watch the full video below.