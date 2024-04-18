ADVERTISEMENT
Kofi Kinaata bows to pressure from fans, set to drop his 1st ever album

Selorm Tali

For the very first time in his career, Kofi Kinaata is set to unveil an album.

Kofi Kinaata Breakdown
While he had previously expressed reservations about dropping EPs or albums due to the tendency of listeners to solely focus on the lead tracks, it appears that years of persistent requests from fans have finally persuaded him.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, aired on Hitz FM, Kofi Kinaata revealed that his album, titled "Kofi O Kofi," is slated for release at the end of April 2024.

This highly anticipated project will feature seven tracks, including his recent smash hit single "Effiekuma Heartbreak." Additionally, he shared the titles of other tracks such as "Auntie Ama," "Abonsam Ye Me Neighbor (Abonsam)," "Saman Aba Wo Fie (Saman)," "I Don't Care," and "Take Away."

Despite persistent questioning from host Andy Dosty, the musician from Takoradi opted to keep the final track under wraps for now. Providing further insights, Kofi Kinaata mentioned that the first track holds a special place in his heart as it is dedicated to his beloved mother and stirs strong emotions within him.

He reassured fans of an exceptional musical experience, emphasizing that these tracks are unparalleled, with some carrying spiritual undertones.

Selorm Tali

