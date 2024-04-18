Kofi Kinaata bows to pressure from fans, set to drop his 1st ever album

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, aired on Hitz FM, Kofi Kinaata revealed that his album, titled "Kofi O Kofi," is slated for release at the end of April 2024.

This highly anticipated project will feature seven tracks, including his recent smash hit single "Effiekuma Heartbreak." Additionally, he shared the titles of other tracks such as "Auntie Ama," "Abonsam Ye Me Neighbor (Abonsam)," "Saman Aba Wo Fie (Saman)," "I Don't Care," and "Take Away."

Despite persistent questioning from host Andy Dosty, the musician from Takoradi opted to keep the final track under wraps for now. Providing further insights, Kofi Kinaata mentioned that the first track holds a special place in his heart as it is dedicated to his beloved mother and stirs strong emotions within him.

