Stonebwoy, Patapaa back home for Ghana Meets Naija on Saturday

Two of the main acts for Saturday’s Ghana Meets Naija concert, Stonewboy and Patapaa, have returned home after separate international duties.

Both arrived yesterday just in time for this weekend’s event at the FANTASY DOME, Trade Fair, La.

This year’s Ghana Meets Naija is as exciting as the event’s eight year run. From when the lineup was announced, it has stoked conversation, bringing to the fore the clout of the West African acts assembled for next Saturday’s event.

Wizkid, makes a grand return to the prestigious stage, after his momentous 2013 appearance. “Mama” hitmaker, Mayorkun, and Mr Eazi constitute the continent representing the green -white- green. Ghanaian acts include Stonebwoy, who is famed for his outstanding live performances, new kings KiDi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Patapaa, and Fancy Gadam, as well as Uptown Energy frontman Yaa Pono. Other acts have since joined the lineup.

Regularly looked forward to, it has constantly served as the ultimate platform for the West African countries to execute their longstanding sibling rivalry in the area of music. Ghana and Nigeria have a lot in common musically, and constantly collaborate on projects.The Ghana Meets Naija Concert has since its institution, provided opportunity for both countries to celebrate the diverse sounds which unify us at the same time.

Empire Ghana, organizers have announced that tickets are out at major physical outlets, and are selling for 120, 200 and 300 cedis. Tickets are available at LIVE FM, STARR FM (located in the Meridian House, Ring Road), opposite Ecobank, and close to Nima Junction. Other outlets include Accra Mall, Achimota Mall and West Hills Mall, as well as Empire Ghana offices (located at Ridge, Accra, close to Alisa Hotel).

Patrons can also download the flexipay app on Playstore and Appstore, and make their purchase. Platinum tickets/ tables can be reserved on 050 564 6657 and 0558434907.

The 8th Ghana Meets Naija at the spacious FANTASY DOME, Trade Fair, La, Accra, is an answer to the call for a bigger event venue. The facility boasts state-of-the-art facilities and has already hosted a number of high-profile events.

The annual event has constantly proven a sought-after platform. It is therefore no wonder that, soon after the launch, rapper Yaa Pono, who is billed to represent the Ghana side of matters, started the ceremonial “big talk”.

Via Twitter weeks ago, the “Obiaa Wo Ne Master” man Ponobiom sought to question the readiness of his Nigerian counterparts at the event tweeting: “Dear Nigerian artist performing at #GhanaMeetsNaija are you sure you are ready for me on 9th June 2018 @ fantasy dome?”

Usually overbooked, the concert has previously been mounted by Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Naeto C, R2Bees and a host of others.

Over 5000 people are expected to attend the event.

Dubbed the “Rescue Mission”, this year’s sponsors include Kasapreko Alomo Gold and Storm Energy Drink, Allied Oil, Somoco Ghana Ltd, Nasco Mobile, Kirusa, Point and Play, Rova Surveillance, Dame lashes, Pernod Ricard, Tang Palace, Fix Consult, EIB Network (Starr FM, Live FM, Gh One TV, Kasapa FM, Empire FM, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM), Graphic Showbiz, Y FM, Aftown Music, Muse Africa, Ghana Music.com, West Hills Mall, Achimota Retail Centre, Accra Mall, and Timepiece Gh.

The 2018 Ghana Meets Naija concert is powered by Empire Ghana.