3 ways to stop and reduce hair fall


Hair fall is one of the most common problems we face today.

Onion Juice

Ingredients

1 onion

A cotton ball

Method

Grate the onion and extract its juice.

Dip the cotton ball into the juice, and apply it directly to your scalp, ensuring the hair strands are covered from the root to the tip.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes, after which you can rinse with cold water.

Shampoo as usual.

  • Coconut Oil Massage

Ingredient

1 – 2 tablespoons of virgin coconut oil

Method

You can begin by slightly warming the oil and putting it into a small bowl.

Gently apply the oil to your scalp and the hair roots. Massage in small, circular motions.

You can either leave the oil on for about 30 minutes or overnight, and then shampoo as usual.

  • Egg White Mask

Ingredients

1 egg

1 tsp of olive oil

Method

Break open the two eggs in a bowl.

Separate the yolks from the egg white.

Mix the egg white thoroughly till you get a thick and even consistency.

Using a hair dye brush, apply the egg white to your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Then, rinse with cool water followed by a mild shampoo.

