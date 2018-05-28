Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

We can't have enough of this couple's maternity photo-shoot


Photos Couple set the internet on fire with their maternity photo-shoot

This is some serious maternity photography inspiration!

  • Published:
play
The duo just redefined the maternity photo shoot trend with this royalty themed photos.

Maureen Waititu is a supermodel and the lady we see in the photo. She clearly channeled her photo skills into her maternity shoot with her husband, a fitness model by the name Frankie.

It has sent the internet into overdrive after they posted photos of their maternity photo shoot.

“Black is Authoritative, Powerful, evokes Strong Emotions, and too much Black can feel overwhelming.

Black represents Power, Sophistication, Elegance, Formality, Mystery and the Unknown. Black raises Kings and Queens. Black is beautiful.’’ Maureen posted.

The couple already have a son who is also spotted in the photos. They are seen in an African Royalty inspired photos clothed in fabrics and some gold ornaments. The also marked their bodies marked with white paintings.

