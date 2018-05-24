AU unveils AFRIMA 2018 calendar in Accra

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo was paid a courtesy visit by some musical heavyweights on the continent as the 2018 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) calendar was unveiled in Accra on Monday.
Welcoming the visiting delegation led by the Head of Culture, African
Union Commission, Mrs. Angela Martins, at the Presidential Office, Jubilee
House, Accra, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, lauded the
initiative of AFRIMA in conceiving a platform that showcases Africa
positively to the world through the creativity of the music talents and
the distinctive African cultural heritage.
“The people of Ghana are proud to host the 2018 AFRIMA World Media
Calendar Unveiling event and to receive the delegation of officials of AU
and AFRIMA as well the talented artistes and the media. I’m excited to
hear AFRIMA is engaging the rest of the world on an intellectual platform
with conferences and the music awards. We hope you have had a remarkable
experience of Ghanaian hospitality. Our hope is that we will host the main
awards ceremony”, the President stated.
Other officials of the government of Ghana who received the AU-AFRIMA
delegation included the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture,
Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku; Executive Secretary to the President, Nana
Asante Bediatuo; Principal Personal Assistant to the President, Saratu
Atta: Chief Director, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Dr. Joel
Sonne; Director, Tourism Council, Ghana, Chief Nana Anim and celebrated
Ghanaian music artistes such as veteran Nana Kwame Ampadu who joined
artistes from other African countries for the courtesy visit.
The President further prompted the Honourable Minister of Tourism,
Catherine Afeku to see to the completion of the formalities required to
enable Ghana ratify the Charter on African Culture Renaissance.
Earlier, while delivering the AU’s remarks to President Akufo-Addo, Mrs.
Angela Martins expressed gratitude to the government and people of Ghana
for the commitment and support displayed towards hosting the 2018 AFRIMA
Calendar Unveiling.
“We cherish the partnership with the government of Ghana since it will
enhance the pan-African nature of the AFRIMA initiative. The AU also uses
the AFRIMA platform to voice key messages related to the Arts and Culture
and other social issues for example the campaign on Ebola in 2014”, she
buttressed.
The international Committee of AFRIMA was represented at the courtesy
visit by President and Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Mr. Mike Dada;
Director, Brand Communications, AFRIMA, Ms. Matlou Tsotetsi; AFRIMA
Regional Director, Central Africa, Mr. Ernest Ewane; AFRIMA Regional
Director, West Africa; Mr. Don Obilor; AFRIMA Co-Producer/Country Director
Nigeria, Mr. Kingsley James; AFRIMA Country Director Ghana, Mr. Francis
Doku, AFRIMA Jury Member (West Africa), Mr. Olisa Adibua and AFRIMA
Consultant, Regional Partnerships and Sponsorship, Dr. Bukola Bello-Jaiyesimi.
Meanwhile, the Calendar Unveiling of the 5th AFRIMA took place later in
the day at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra where the theme of the
awards “Africa is Music” was also revealed to the large gathering of
African and international media.
The ceremony, well-attended by record label owners, culture industry
practitioners and music artistes such as Sarkodie (Ghana); 2Baba
(Nigeria); Victoria Kimani (Kenya); Becca (Ghana); Ahmed Soultan
(Morocco); Stanley Enow (Cameroon); Seyi Shay (Nigeria); Emtee (South
Africa); Falz (Nigeria); Fancy Gaddam (Ghana); Stanley Adjetey (Ghana);
Dark Suburb (Ghana); Zeynab (Republic of Benin) and Jah Phinga (Ghana),
among others, featured a two-part interactive discussion session on the
theme “Enhancing Music Business in Africa”.
This conference preceded the formal unveiling of the 2018 AFRIMA Calendar
by Mrs. Angela Martins and Director, Brand Communications, AFRIMA, Ms.
Matlou Tsotetsi, The 5th AFRIMA Calendar details build up and main events
activities leading up to the 5th AFRIMA Main Awards ceremony slated for
November 25, 2018. Build up events include musical conferences and
concerts around the different regions of Africa but more importantly, on
May 25 (Africa Day), the 2018 AFRIMA opens the call for submission of
works/song by African music professionals released within the eligibility
period to compete for possible nomination in one or more of the 36
categories of the awards. The submission will end on August 1, 2018.
Panel discussants including Ghanaian artistes and artistes from different
African countries and culture/creative industry executives, professionals
and practitioners discussed the challenges faced by the creative industry
in Africa while also proffering inventive solutions to enhance the future
of the music business on the continent. Some creative industry discussants
included President, Creative Arts Council, Ghana, Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey
and AFRIMA Regional Director, West Africa, Mr. Don Obilor.
According to Kenyan music diva, Victoria Kimani, “Before now, the world of
music, fashion and arts were not being taken seriously unlike politics,
but the progress that have been registered in today’s music industry makes
it easier to have a more confident ecosystem that encourages the
production of good music around the continent”.
Nigerian Afro pop singer, Seyi Shay, shared how the African music industry
has empowered her as an artiste and how the system has given most artistes
the control over their music.
Encouraging artistes to focus on building an authentic music brand,
Ghanaian rap star, Sarkodie, talked about increasing the numbers of
professionals in the music business that can provide structure and
technical music production where everybody can in turn make more money
through music business.
Nigerian artiste Falz encouraged artiste to not only have musical
collaborations with fellow artistes but also with huge brands with whom
artistes can share ideas and initiatives for support to help them grow in
music business.
Giving his submission on the discussion theme, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia
said proper structure must be put in place to ensure that investors in the
music industry can get returns on their money.
The AFRIMA 2018 Calendar Unveiling event was hosted by the government and
people of Ghana as part of the AU policy to achieve its objective of
promoting social integration in the five regions of Africa. The 5th AFRIMA
will also feature high-octane music concerts tagged “Turn Up Africa” which
objective is to connect fans and followers of African music with their
favourite Africa music stars of the traditional and contemporary genres.
In partnership with the African Union, the All Africa Music Awards is a
music property that recognizes and rewards the work and talent of myriad
of African artists from the old to the new generation of musicians.
Through its conference, AFRIMA also stimulates conversations among
Africans and between Africa and the rest of the world about the potential
of the creative arts for real humanizing enterprise on the continent
contributing significantly to social cohesion, national, regional and
continental integration as well as sustainable development in Africa. It
is broadcast live to over 84 countries.