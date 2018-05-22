Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Out now! Tickets for Ghana Meets Naija hits physical stores

Tickets are available at LIVE FM, STARR FM (located in the Meridian House, Ring Road), opposite Ecobank, and close to Nima Junction. Other outlets include Accra Mall, Achimota Mall and West Hills Mall, as well as Empire Ghana offices (located at Ridge, Accra, close to Alisa Hotel),

Empire Ghana, organizers of the annual Ghana Meets Naija have announced that tickets for #GhanaMeetsNaija18 are out at major physical outlets, and are selling for 120, 200 and 300 cedis.

Patrons can also download the flexipay app on Playstore and Appstore, and make their purchase. Platinum tickets/ tables can be reserved on 050 564 6657 and 0558434907.

The 8th Ghana Meets Naija is on June 9 at the spacious FANTASY DOME, Trade Fair, La, Accra.

The call for a bigger event for the annual Ghana Meets Naija concert has been heeded to by the organisers, Empire Ghana, as this year’s concert makes its debut at the facility located at the International Trade Fair, La. Fantasy Dome boasts state-of-the-art facilities and has already hosted a number of high-profile events.

Over 5000 people are expected to attend the event, which has constantly proven a sought-after platform for the West African nations to play out the musical sibling rivalry that exists between them.

Dubbed the “Rescue Mission”, this year’s event will also witness performances from Stonebwoy, who is famed for his outstanding live gigs, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Patapaa, and Fancy Gadam. Nigeria will be represented by Wizkid, Mayorkun, and Mr. Eazi. More acts are expected to join the roster, organisers say.

Usually overbooked, the concert, widely deemed the biggest West African show, has previously been mounted by A- Listers as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Naeto C, R2Bees and a host of others.

This year’s sponsors include Kasapreko Alomo Gold and Storm Energy Drink, Allied Oil, Somoco Ghana Ltd, Nasco Mobile, Kirusa, Point and Play, Rova Surveillance, Tang Palace, Fix Consult, EIB Network (Starr FM, Live FM, Gh One TV, Kasapa FM, Empire FM, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM), Graphic Showbiz,  Y FM, Aftown Music, Muse Africa, Ghana Music.com, West Hills Mall, Achimota Retail Centre, Accra Mall, Timepiece Gh.

The 2018 Ghana Meets Naija concert is powered by Empire Ghana.

