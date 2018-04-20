Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

6 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can take to the club


Pulse Fashion 6 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rosemond Brown, Ahoufe Patri, and Tiwa Savage served us up style inspiration for party nights from the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Thank God is Friday and of course the weekend comes with lots of parties and night hangouts. Why not take your style inspiration from the stars who rocked party dresses from this year’s VGMA?

The glamorous event which happened on Saturday, April 14 at the Accra International Conference witnessed some very interesting sense of fashion on the red carpet, especially by the female celebrities.

READ ALSO: here are 6 male celebs who looked perfect in sneakers at the VGMA

We've found 6 celebrity club outfit ideas that you can copy with ease, so get clicking:

 

1.

5 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club play

Ahoufe Patri

 

2.

5 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club play

Rosemond Brown

 

3.

play

READ ALSO:These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it

4.

5 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club play

5 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club

 

5.

5 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club play

5 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club

 

6.

5 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club play

5 dresses from the 2018 VGMA you can wear to the club
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 signs he wants to marry you Relationship Tips 5 signs he wants to marry you
Pulse Fashion: Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for brides-to-be Pulse Fashion Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for brides-to-be
Pulse Fashion: 6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet Pulse Fashion 6 fashion items every lady should have in her closet
Adubea Jensen: Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads Adubea Jensen Meet Ghanaian Designer making luxury handmade accessories out of tiny beads
Pulse Fashion: Forget about King Promise’s 'oversized sneakers', here are 6 male celebs who looked perfect in sneakers at the VGMA Pulse Fashion Forget about King Promise’s 'oversized sneakers', here are 6 male celebs who looked perfect in sneakers at the VGMA
Pulse Fashion: These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it Pulse Fashion These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the 2018 VGMA and we loved it

Recommended Videos

Fashion: 4 Fashion items every lady should have in her closet Fashion 4 Fashion items every lady should have in her closet
Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer
Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style



Top Articles

1 Wardrobe Failure Meet your 10 worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 VGMAbullet
2 Pulse Fashion Meet your 10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion Stonebwoy and wife were the best-dressed celebrity...bullet
4 Red Carpet Kings Meet your best dressed male celebrities at the...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion Forget about King Promise’s 'oversized sneakers',...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion 6 fashion items every lady should have in her closetbullet
7 Pulse Fashion These male celebrities wore ‘Agbada’ to the...bullet
8 Pulse Food Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA for...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion 7 times Okyeame Kwame gave us classic looksbullet
10 Pulse Fashion 4 braless celebrities we spotted at the VGMAbullet

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
3 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
5 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
7 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet

Fashion

Berla Mundi
Pulse Fashion Check out 8 celebrities who looked elegant in red gowns at VGMA
5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at the 2018 VGMA
Slay Queens 5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at the 2018 VGMA
Efya
Pulse Fashion Check out 5 celebrities who stole the show at VGMA with their Kente
Too Sweet Annan
Pulse Fashion 8 looks from the VGMA men can rock for weddings