A Plus mocks Ameyaw Debrah's leather shoe

news

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus has mocked Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah for wearing a shoe he describes as “ceiling fan”.

Ameyaw Debrah wore this shoe to the 2018 Glitz Africa Women of the Year Honours, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel over the weekend.

The square-toe dress shoe was what he showed up in on the Glitz Award’s red carpet in a blue shirt, a pair of trousers and a ‘long’ black shoe.

READ ALSO:6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion makeover

Kwame A Plus shared a photo of the blogger on his on Instagram with part of his ridiculous caption being,

“Ameyaw is that a ceiling fan you are wearing or shoe? Every day you so called bloggers discuss people’s lives, dress, marriage even people k?ti size”

Ameyaw Debrah has been known for his poor fashion sense. He was on the list of worst dressed celebrities of most fashion tabloids after his appearance at just-ended VGMAs red carpet.

Square-toe shoes have been labeled ‘fashion error’ in this era. Specifically the slide-on loafers with the vertical seams (shudder). Even though they're in your face at every retailer that does not mean they're acceptable.