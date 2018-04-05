Shatta Michy mutes fashion critics with her corporate style

The baby mama of the dancehall king has turned her attention to the suit game.
The longtime girlfriend of the dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, popularly known by many as Shatta Michy stunned fashion observers with her classic suit style and it is worth talking about and more.
She took to Instagram a picture of herself in a white suit and pants with some beautiful gold detailing to spark some contrast. She also went in for some gold accessories and rocked outfit with gold pumps.
I#emo#4oCZ##m obsessed with seeing women encourage ,support & empower other women#emo#8J+PvA==## it#emo#4oCZ##s my favorite. We need more of it #wcw goes to all the women who got their sh*t together #shattamichy #ladyboss #smwomenempowerment #smdiva @nadyscollection @sparkles_jewellerygh @niidjarbeng_lightville @wardrobeyak @maudshezzle @shattawalenima #shattamovementempire
Guessing what the occasion was? Well, we do not know but she scored the photo with a feminist caption that would make every ladies day.