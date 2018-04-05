Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos


Social Media Reactions Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos

Social media reacts to these stunning pre-wedding photos

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This couple’s cute pre-wedding photos are currently melting hearts on social media due to its simplicity and originality.

The soon to be couple is melting our hearts with their Pre-wedding photos. From the concept, settings and the location is just too perfect not to write about but social media seem to think otherwise.

The unidentified couple who will be tying the knot soon, had Memx, a supposed friend of the duo share the photos on his page.

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos play

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos

 

READ ALSO: Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot

While some persons think it totally adorable, others think he should have used a Rolls Royce. We just can’t have enough of Internet folks and their satire comments, see some reactions below!

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos play

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos play

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos play

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos

see some reactions below

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos play

Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: How to get over cheating and stay with your partner Relationship Tips How to get over cheating and stay with your partner
Relationship Tips: 5 Easter gifts that your Ghanaian in-laws would actually love and use Relationship Tips 5 Easter gifts that your Ghanaian in-laws would actually love and use
Photos: Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot  Photos Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot 
Relationship Tips: 5 places to have sex before you die Relationship Tips 5 places to have sex before you die
Pulse Wedding: Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees Pulse Wedding Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees
Photos: Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony Photos Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony

Recommended Videos

Relationship Tips: 4 Easy Ways To Be A (Much) More Romantic Man Relationship Tips 4 Easy Ways To Be A (Much) More Romantic Man
Lifestyle: Social Media Habits That Are Technically Cheating Lifestyle Social Media Habits That Are Technically Cheating
Relationship Tips: 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them On Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them On



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 Easter gifts that your Ghanaian in-laws would...bullet
2 Photos Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot bullet
3 Money Talks Some of the world's most powerful people attend...bullet
4 Relationship Tips How to get over cheating and stay with your partnerbullet
5 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
6 Relationship Goals 5 simple things you two can do to grow your...bullet
7 Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about youbullet
8 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet
9 Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips How to get over cheating and stay with your partner
Relationship Tips 5 Easter gifts that your Ghanaian in-laws would actually love and use
Photos Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot 
Relationship Tips 5 places to have sex before you die
Pulse Wedding Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees
Photos Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony
Relationship Tip 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual attraction
Money Talks Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding
Wedding Tips 5 ways to get a classy wedding gown for cheap
Relationship Tips How to get over cheating and stay with your partner

Top Videos

1 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
2 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
3 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
6 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
7 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
8 Video Sarkodie - Pon Di Ting ft. Banky Wbullet
9 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in...bullet
10 Love And Travel Essentials every woman should pack for...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

ways to tell if it’s real love or just sex
Relationship Tip 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual attraction
For Guys Why it's unimportant to ask for your girl's body count
Berla Mundi
Wedding Tips 5 ways to get a classy wedding gown for cheap
Will a partner cheat again if he does it once?
Opinion Poll Is it OK for your partner to be friends with their ex?