Shatta Michy shows major cleavage in a body-hugging dress

She's never shy to flaunt her fabulous figure and that is why we live for the diva of the SM family.

The baby mama of the dancehall king Shatta wale commanded attention in a sassy yellow mini dress and matching accessories from her recent photo shoot.

Shatta Michy’s was in a high neck outfit which had a deep cleft with seemingly laced elaborate design across the opening. The yellow clour choice complimented her skin perfectly not forgetting the subtle flawless make up she had on. It was in one word phenomenal.

Shatta Michy and Shatta Wale are believed to be have been seeing each other for over a decade. The duo has a son by the name Majesty.