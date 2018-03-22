news

Many women in politics around the world are admired for their sartorial choices and style goals.

Fathia Aziz, Presidential Staffer and personal Aid to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo is no exception.

Her love for fashion is worth commending. She dressed down stylishly in all her photos.

She adhered to some few fashion rules. Fathia's dresses were a perfect fit and the collaboration between her dress color and shoes was superb.

READ ALSO: 5 times Maame Serwaa gave us more awesome style goals than we asked for

Fathia wore headgear for some of the photos and also showed off her silky hair in other photos. All she needed was mild makeup to complement her looks and she did just that.

Check out her photos below:

1.

2.

READ ALSO: All the times Stonebwoy's wife looked gorgeous in white dress

3.

4.

5.