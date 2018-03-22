Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

The special aid to Ghana's president is a fashion icon


Pulse Fashion The special aid to Ghana's president looks too fashionable in these photo

There’s simply no excuse for a woman in the public eye to dress badly these days.

  • Published:
Many women in politics around the world are admired for their sartorial choices and style goals.

Fathia Aziz, Presidential Staffer and personal Aid to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo is no exception.

Her love for fashion is worth commending. She dressed down stylishly in all her photos.

She adhered to some few fashion rules. Fathia's dresses were a perfect fit and the collaboration between her dress color and shoes was superb.

Fathia wore headgear for some of the photos and also showed off her silky hair in other photos. All she needed was mild makeup to complement her looks and she did just that.

Check out her photos below:

1.

Fathia Aziz, Presidential Staffer and personal Aid to the President of Republic of Ghana. play

Fathia Aziz, Presidential Staffer and personal Aid to the President of Republic of Ghana.

2.

Fathia Aziz, Presidential Staffer and personal Aid to the President of Republic of Ghana. play

Fathia Aziz, Presidential Staffer and personal Aid to the President of Republic of Ghana.

3.

Fathia Aziz, Presidential Staffer and personal Aid to the President of Republic of Ghana. play

Fathia Aziz, Presidential Staffer and personal Aid to the President of Republic of Ghana.

4.

Fathia Aziz, Presidential Staffer and personal Aid to the President of Republic of Ghana. play

Fathia Aziz, Presidential Staffer and personal Aid to the President of Republic of Ghana.

5.

play

 

