news

Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson popularly called Maame Serwaa is debatably one of the best-dressed young actresses in Ghana now.

She has transformed from being an actress to a style influencer with numerous style reinventions.

Earlier this month, Maame Serwaa inked a new management deal with Silvanus Records.

The curvy actress was given an apartment and a car. The contract also stated that Maame Serwaa will be enrolled in National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) for a degree programme in filming.

READ ALSO:All the times Stonebwoy's wife looked gorgeous in white dress

Let’s take a look at her best dressed moments;

1. See-through blouse

2. Sleeveless dress

READ ALSO:5 times Lydia Forson gave us awesome style goals

3. High-slit dress

4. Monochrome look

READ ALSO: 5 times Ghana’s First Lady made African print a national costume

5. African print