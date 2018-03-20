Check out Ghanaian actress, Maame Serwaa's style file.
She has transformed from being an actress to a style influencer with numerous style reinventions.
Earlier this month, Maame Serwaa inked a new management deal with Silvanus Records.
The curvy actress was given an apartment and a car. The contract also stated that Maame Serwaa will be enrolled in National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) for a degree programme in filming.
Let’s take a look at her best dressed moments;
1. See-through blouse
2. Sleeveless dress
3. High-slit dress
4. Monochrome look
5. African print