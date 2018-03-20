Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 times Maame Serwaa gave us awesome style goals than we asked for


Pulse Fashion 5 times Maame Serwaa gave us more awesome style goals than we asked for

Check out Ghanaian actress, Maame Serwaa's style file.

Maame Serwaa play

Maame Serwaa
Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson popularly called Maame Serwaa is debatably one of the best-dressed young actresses in Ghana now.

She has transformed from being an actress to a style influencer with numerous style reinventions.

Earlier this month, Maame Serwaa inked a new management deal with Silvanus Records.

The curvy actress was given an apartment and a car. The contract also stated that Maame Serwaa will be enrolled in National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) for a degree programme in filming.

Let’s take a look at her best dressed moments;

1. See-through blouse

Maame Serwaa play

Maame Serwaa

2. Sleeveless dress

Maama Serwaa play

Maama Serwaa

3. High-slit dress

Maame Serwaa play

Maame Serwaa

4. Monochrome look

Maame Serwaa play

Maame Serwaa

5. African print

Maame Serwaa play

Maame Serwaa

 

