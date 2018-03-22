Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yaa Pono claims Shatta Wale's mouth is bigger than JAY-Z


Yaa Pono Rapper claims Shatta Wale's mouth is bigger than JAY-Z

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tema-based rapper Yaa Pono has said that Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has a bigger mouth than American rapper, JAY-Z.

Yaa Pono during a beef with Shatta Wale in February last year released a song, ‘Gbee Naabu’ jabbing the Dancehall artiste that his lips were big.

Shatta Wale in a recent video that has gone viral emphatically told those talking about his lips to take a 'chill pill' as according to him, popular American star, JAY-Z has bigger lips than him.

Yaa Pono play Yaa Pono

READ MORE: Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission - Zylofon warns Charter House

The ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker also mocked Yaa Pono stressing that he is a failure in the entertainment industry.

But Yaa Pono reacting to Shatta’s comment on Adom FM’s ‘Ofiekwanso’ insisted that ‘JAY-Z doesn’t have a big mouth. He only has big lips. Shatta Wale has a big mouth and there is a difference between the two…,” he told Andy Dosty.

Yaa Pono further lambasted Shatta for putting out such videos because ‘it is very useless for such a top artiste to put a video like that. Our fans are more of ghetto youth and there should be a respect….’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis Bill of getting married but... Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis Bill of getting married but...
Zylofon Saga: Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission – Zylofon warns Charter House Zylofon Saga Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission – Zylofon warns Charter House
Sammy Flex: Zylofon Media admits to mishandling Stonebwoy's fracas Sammy Flex Zylofon Media admits to mishandling Stonebwoy's fracas
VIDEO: Shatta Wale showers praises on Kwaku Bonsam VIDEO Shatta Wale showers praises on Kwaku Bonsam
Stonebwoy: Here is why singer married Dr Louisa Ansong before having a baby Stonebwoy Here is why singer married Dr Louisa Ansong before having a baby
Emmanuel Adebayor: Togolese footballer confirms dating rumours Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumours

Recommended Videos

Shatta Wale: Shut Down 4syte TV For Not Supporting Artistes Shatta Wale Shut Down 4syte TV For Not Supporting Artistes
Celebrity News: Catherine Jidula's Instagram Account Hacked Celebrity News Catherine Jidula's Instagram Account Hacked
Juliet Ibrahim: Your Mother Made Me A Whore - Actress To Twitter User Juliet Ibrahim Your Mother Made Me A Whore - Actress To Twitter User



Top Articles

1 Highest Feast Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L,...bullet
2 Emmanuel Adebayor Togolese footballer confirms dating rumoursbullet
3 Juliet Ibrahim "Your mother made me a whore" - actress claps back at...bullet
4 7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancybullet
5 Shatta Movement Jay Z also has a ‘big mouth’ – Shatta Wale...bullet
6 C. K. Mann Highlife legend dead at 83bullet
7 Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over wire fraudbullet
8 Shatta Wale “Stonebwoy is the most foolish and senseless...bullet
9 How true? Has Stonebwoy been ungrateful to Prince Tagoe?bullet
10 Stonebwoy Here is why singer married Dr Louisa Ansong...bullet

Related Articles

VIDEO Shatta Wale showers praises on Kwaku Bonsam
Stonebwoy Here is why singer married Dr Louisa Ansong before having a baby
Sammy Flex Zylofon Media admits to mishandling Stonebwoy's fracas
Zylofon Saga Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission – Zylofon warns Charter House
Wedding Bells? Rumours sparked about Joselyn Dumas and Lexis Bill of getting married but...

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
4 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
5 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
6 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
8 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui over...bullet
9 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
10 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet

Celebrities

Stephanie Benson
Stephanie Benson Stonebwoy is more popular in the UK than others - singer
C.K Mann
Highlife legend 5 things you should know about C.K. Mann
 Wizkid
Wizkid Nigerian singer says he wants a baby girl
Music I want to be bigger than Wizkid – Kuami Eugene