Yaa Pono claims Shatta Wale's mouth is bigger than JAY-Z

news

Tema-based rapper Yaa Pono has said that Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has a bigger mouth than American rapper, JAY-Z.

Yaa Pono during a beef with Shatta Wale in February last year released a song, ‘Gbee Naabu’ jabbing the Dancehall artiste that his lips were big.

Shatta Wale in a recent video that has gone viral emphatically told those talking about his lips to take a 'chill pill' as according to him, popular American star, JAY-Z has bigger lips than him.

READ MORE: Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission - Zylofon warns Charter House

The ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker also mocked Yaa Pono stressing that he is a failure in the entertainment industry.

But Yaa Pono reacting to Shatta’s comment on Adom FM’s ‘Ofiekwanso’ insisted that ‘JAY-Z doesn’t have a big mouth. He only has big lips. Shatta Wale has a big mouth and there is a difference between the two…,” he told Andy Dosty.

Yaa Pono further lambasted Shatta for putting out such videos because ‘it is very useless for such a top artiste to put a video like that. Our fans are more of ghetto youth and there should be a respect….’