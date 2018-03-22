Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission – Zylofon to Charter House


Zylofon Media have warned Charter House to use the right channels if they indeed want to engage Stonebwoy for this year’s VGMA nominees jam.

Lawyers of Zylofon Media have written to Charter House, organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), requesting further and better particulars about their purported engagement with their artiste, Stonebwoy.

This comes after online portal Ghanaweb published a story on their website with the headline: “Stonebwoy booked to perform at the VGMA nominees jam without Zylofon’s green light”.

Zylofon, through their lawyer, Kwame Boafo Akuffu, have therefore written to Charter House insisting that the artiste cannot be engaged without their knowledge.

According to the 360 media network, Stonebwoy as an artiste has an agreement with them and, as such, cannot perform at any event without their prior notice.

Zylofon Media called on Charter House to respond to their letter by confirming whether or not they have indeed engaged Stonebwoy, as speculated in the media.

 The letter also seems to suggest Charter House is inducing Stonebwoy to breach his management contract.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been on a collision course with his record label, Zylofon Music.

Early this month, the relationship between artiste and management hit breaking point, leading to a scuffle over a car at the Champs Bar in Accra.

Stonebwoy reportedly had to fire warning shots to prevent a contingent from Zylofon, led by artiste manager Bulldog, from forcibly seizing his car whiles he was scheduled for a performance at the Paloma Hotel.

Although tensions have cooled in recent weeks, there still appears to be unresolved issues between Stonebwoy and Zylofon, with several reports suggesting that the dancehall artiste wants out of his contract.

