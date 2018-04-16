Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare garlic butter shrimp


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

An amazing flavor combination of garlicky, buttery goodness – so elegant and easy to make in 20 min or less!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, divided
  • 1 1/2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup chicken stock
  • Juice of 1 lemon, or more, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

 

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add shrimp, salt and pepper, to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2-3 minutes; set aside.
  2. Add garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in chicken stock and lemon juice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until reduced by half, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in remaining 6 tablespoons butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until melted and smooth.
  3. Stir in shrimp and gently toss to combine.
  4. Serve immediately, garnished with parsley leaves, if desired.
