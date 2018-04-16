How to prepare garlic butter shrimp

An amazing flavor combination of garlicky, buttery goodness – so elegant and easy to make in 20 min or less!
INGREDIENTS:
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, divided
1 1/2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
5 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup chicken stock
Juice of 1 lemon, or more, to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
DIRECTIONS:
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add shrimp, salt and pepper, to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2-3 minutes; set aside.
Add garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in chicken stock and lemon juice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until reduced by half, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in remaining 6 tablespoons butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until melted and smooth.
Stir in shrimp and gently toss to combine.
Serve immediately, garnished with parsley leaves, if desired.
