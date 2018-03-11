Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Award-winning celebrity blogger and founder of Ameyaw Debrah Media, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah has followed up with a white wedding after last week’s traditional ceremony..

The white wedding came off at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra. Ghana's most popular blogger married his longtime fiancée Elsie Darkoa Yobo.

The couple’s love story is being witnessed by close family and friends, industry colleagues, and leading showbiz names.

READ ALSO: Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony

Founder of Ameyaw Debrah Media, the internet mogul, and his partner recently welcomed Nathan, their first son.

On Tuesday, March 6, the popular blogger married his beautiful fiancée in a traditional ceremony.

The ceremony, which was officiated by Pastor Ato Acquah, host of Joy Time in His Presence on Joy FM, was attended by families bot lovebirds and friends.