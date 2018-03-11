Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see


See how the newly married duo dazzled on their big day

Award-winning celebrity blogger and founder of Ameyaw Debrah Media, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah has followed up with a white wedding after last week’s traditional ceremony..

The white wedding came off at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra. Ghana's most popular blogger married his longtime fiancée Elsie Darkoa Yobo.

The couple’s love story is being witnessed by close family and friends, industry colleagues, and leading showbiz names.

Founder of Ameyaw Debrah Media, the internet mogul, and his partner recently welcomed Nathan, their first son.

On Tuesday, March 6, the popular blogger married his beautiful fiancée in a traditional ceremony.

The ceremony, which was officiated by Pastor Ato Acquah, host of Joy Time in His Presence on Joy FM, was attended by families bot lovebirds and friends.

