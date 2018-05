news

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams’ son, Joel and his gorgeous girlfriend, Anisha married over the weekend at Action Chapel International Headquarters.

The President of Ghana and his vice, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Mahamudu Bawumia were respectively present at the event.

Her Excellency, the First lady of Ghana also graced the occasion looked regal in a lovely floral print.

Check photos below: