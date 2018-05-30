Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

More photos from Duncan-Williams' son's star-studded wedding


Joel Duncan-Williams, the son of founder and leader of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, last week married girlfriend, Anisha.

A host of Ghanaian dignitaries and celebrities joined family and friends of Archbishop Duncan-Williams to witness his son’s wedding.

The reception was attended by several celebrities including Joselyn Dumas, a Nigerian Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi. There were several performances from the likes of King Promise and Mugeez.

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

Here are photos from the traditional wedding, white wedding, and reception.

