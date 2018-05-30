More photos from Duncan-Williams' son's star-studded wedding

news

A host of Ghanaian dignitaries and celebrities joined family and friends of Archbishop Duncan-Williams to witness his son’s wedding.

Joel Duncan-Williams, the son of founder and leader of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams married his girlfriend, Anisha. According to reports, the lovely bride and new member of the prestigious family is a model.

READ ALSO: King Promise performs CCTV at Duncan Williams' son's wedding

The reception was attended by several celebrities including Joselyn Dumas, a Nigerian Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi. There were several performances from the likes of King Promise and Mugeez.

READ ALSO: President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and foreign ambassadors attend Duncan Williams’ son's lavish wedding

Here are photos from the traditional wedding, white wedding, and reception.