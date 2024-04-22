ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 4 reasons young men cannot find love these days

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Modern relationships can indeed pose unique challenges for younger men, many of which are intensified by changing social norms and the pervasive influence of digital culture.

Why it's hard for young men to find love these days
Why it's hard for young men to find love these days

Here’s a deeper look into why these relationships might feel harder today, especially for men in their youth:

Social media plays a significant role in shaping perceptions of what a successful relationship should look like.

Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok often portray idealized versions of life and love, emphasizing luxurious lifestyles, perfect appearances, and grand romantic gestures.

This can create unrealistic expectations for young men who feel pressured to live up to these often unattainable standards. The constant comparison to others’ highlight reels can lead to feelings of inadequacy and anxiety.

The concept of "girlfriend allowances" has gained traction in some circles, where it's expected that a man will provide a regular sum of money to his partner for her personal expenses.

This expectation can be financially burdensome and add a transactional element to relationships that should ideally be based on mutual love and respect.

It puts additional pressure on young men to prioritize wealth accumulation early in their lives, potentially leading to strained relationships and financial stress.

Today’s economic climate, combined with societal expectations, pushes young men towards achieving financial independence and success at an increasingly young age.

This rush can stem from both the traditional role of men as providers and the modern view of individual success as a measure of worth.

Such pressures can be overwhelming, particularly in a challenging job market and economic environment where such success is not easily attainable for everyone.

There is a prevalent notion in some societies that a man must reach a certain level of financial security before he is "eligible" to pursue serious romantic relationships.

This perspective can be disheartening and demeaning, as it reduces the value of a person to their economic status rather than their qualities as a partner.

Young men might feel they are not worthy of love unless they have substantial wealth, which can delay relationship formation and contribute to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

To combat these challenges, society, communities, and individuals need to foster more realistic expectations about relationships and success.

Addressing these factors involves both individual and collective shifts in how relationships are viewed and valued, emphasizing emotional connection and personal integrity over materialistic and superficial benchmarks.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

