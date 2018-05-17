Home > News > Business >

Don’t politicise BoG – Asiama


A former Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG) Dr Johnson Asiama recommended that the BoG recruits staff from diverse ethnic, regional and political background.

A former Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG) Dr Johnson Asiama has said that the Central Bank must not be politicised.

Dr Asiama said this is because if the Bank of Ghana recruits people from one political party and also ignore some tribes in the country, it may have dire consequences for the economy of the country.

He, therefore, recommended that the BoG recruits staff from diverse ethnic, regional and political background.

“I will make a passionate appeal to everyone, the Central bank in any country is the last institution that should go down, even if the whole country collapses, even if we lose the security services; If the Central bank remains sacrosanct as soon as peace is restored, you will see that economic activities begin to pick and then the quality of life improves."

“As a matter of fact when we were there, we deliberately made sure that even when we were recruiting, we took care of certain parameters just to make sure that you cannot read meanings to things and say these are NDC staff that are being hired. So if you look at all our recruitment, you will see a mix of people, races, political parties; even his Excellency Vice President Bawumia recommended some people which we considered. So if you come to the Central bank it doesn’t matter the party in power, they will deliver anytime,” he told Accra-based Starr FM.

“That institution is a specialised institution and I’m begging, today the NPP is in power, tomorrow it could be another party but let’s consider the country Ghana. And I’m speaking as a citizen of the country. Let’s leave the Central bank to do their professional job, if they fail, hold the governors responsible”.

Mr. Asiama has been speaking in defense of the mobile interoperability contract which was signed under their tenure following an accusation by the government that it was incompetent and inflated.

The controversial Mobile Money Interoperability platform which was launched by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been executed by the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) for 4million Ghana cedis, a huge reduction from the alleged GHC4.6 billion earmarked for the project by the previous administration. 

