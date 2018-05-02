Gov’t won’t pay SSNIT contributions for NaBCo workers

news

The Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) Dr Ibrahim Anyass has said that the workers to be employed under the programme will not have their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions paid.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Dr Anyass said that all workers will have Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) because they will be expected to start paying taxes when they get permanent employment.

“Those who will get the jobs will not pay SSNIT. Their salaries will not even be taxed in the first place.”

“We are keen to highlight that even though their allowances are not taxable, they all have TIN. When they start working elsewhere and permanently, they can start paying taxes,” Dr. Anyass added.

He explained that the modules under the NaBCo are all temporary jobs and meant to sustain unemployed graduates until they secure permanent jobs.

Workers of NaBCo will earn a monthly net salary of Ghc700.

According to Dr Anyass, they have received over 2,000 applications since the programme was launched by the President on Tuesday.

He also dismissed criticisms that there is no difference between the NaBCo and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

“The YEA and NaBCo will complement each other if you ask me…there is no conflict or confusion when it comes to the work of the YEA and the NaBCo.”