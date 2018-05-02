Home > News > Business >

Gov’t won’t pay SSNIT contributions for NaBCo workers


Nation Builders Corps Gov’t won’t pay SSNIT contributions for NaBCo workers

The Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) Dr Anyass said that all workers will have Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) because they will be expected to start paying taxes when they get permanent employment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) Dr Ibrahim Anyass has said that the workers to be employed under the programme will not have their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions paid.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Dr Anyass said that all workers will have Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) because they will be expected to start paying taxes when they get permanent employment.

“Those who will get the jobs will not pay SSNIT. Their salaries will not even be taxed in the first place.”

READ ALSO: GRA backtracks; says street beggars won’t pay tax

“We are keen to highlight that even though their allowances are not taxable, they all have TIN. When they start working elsewhere and permanently, they can start paying taxes,” Dr. Anyass added.

He explained that the modules under the NaBCo are all temporary jobs and meant to sustain unemployed graduates until they secure permanent jobs.

Workers of NaBCo will earn a monthly net salary of Ghc700.

READ ALSO: Gov’t gives breakdown on 1m jobs claim

According to Dr Anyass, they have received over 2,000 applications since the programme was launched by the President on Tuesday.

He also dismissed criticisms that there is no difference between the NaBCo and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

“The YEA and NaBCo will complement each other if you ask me…there is no conflict or confusion when it comes to the work of the YEA and the NaBCo.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Blockchain Technology: Singapore firm unveils blockchain technology to address accountability in donor projects Blockchain Technology Singapore firm unveils blockchain technology to address accountability in donor projects
Jobs Created: Gov’t gives breakdown on 1m jobs claim Jobs Created Gov’t gives breakdown on 1m jobs claim
Economy: Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 years Economy Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 years
Taxation In Ghana: GRA backtracks; says street beggars won’t pay tax Taxation In Ghana GRA backtracks; says street beggars won’t pay tax
Employment In Ghana: Economic growth will soon translate to jobs - Ofori-Atta Employment In Ghana Economic growth will soon translate to jobs - Ofori-Atta
Jobs: Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates Jobs Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduates

Recommended Videos

Business Insider: 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey Business Insider 75% Ghanaians would migrate abroad if given the chance - Survey
Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report



Top Articles

1 Uche Ofodile Captain Planet’s wife heads MTN Liberiabullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Jobs Akufo-Addo to launch 100,000 jobs for unemployed graduatesbullet
4 In Kumasi Forex trader shot deadbullet
5 Economy Gov't has created 1,000,000 jobs in 2 yearsbullet
6 Taxation In Ghana GRA to tax street beggars and hawkersbullet
7 Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister accused of sidestepping...bullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
9 Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of...bullet
10 Mobile Money MTN brings mobile money 'ATMs' to Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
10 Entrepreneurship How To Get Ready To Get Started |...bullet

Business

E-Money Transfer GOIL plans to get into mobile money business
Unhappy Workers Textile workers demonstrate over influx of fake prints
Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs
Tech startups in China are hiring "programming motivators" — women who socialize with male workers, give massages, and cover other responsibilities.
Business Best countries in the Asia-Pacific region for startups