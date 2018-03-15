Home > News > Business >

MTN made GH₵9.3m daily In 2017


MTN made GH₵9.3m daily In 2017

The revenue recorded by MTN is a 23.3% increase in revenue as compared to the GH₵2.77 billion revenue recorded in 2016.

The Mobile network operator, MTN Ghana, made a total revenue of GH₵3.4 billion in 2017.

This is a 23.3% increase in revenue as compared to the GH₵2.77 billion revenue recorded in 2016.

The GH₵3.4 billion revenue divided by 365 days in the year translates into GH₵9.3m (GH₵9,315,068.49) daily revenue in 2017.

At a media forum to present the company’s financial performance, Vice-President for Southern and East Africa and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Ebenezer Asante-Twum said the company made a profit of GH₵238 million last year.

Data revenue of MTN also increased by 50.6%. This was mainly supported by the re‐pricing that was implemented in the second half of 2017.

Strong growth in revenue, up by 23.3%, was underpinned by data and digital revenue growth.

The business reported active data subscribers of 6.5 million.

Meanwhile, the number of active Mobile Money (MoMo) subscribers expanded by 25.7% to 7.1 million.

In the year, Mobile Money made up 13.6% of MTN Ghana revenue.

Mr Asante-Twum said MTN made GH₵98.9 million interest payments to Mobile Money subscribers from January 2016 to December 2017.

In 2017 alone, he said, MTN paid GH₵71 million by way of interest to subscribers.

MTN recorded 8.3 million active wallets for 90 days.

MTN paid GH₵1.218 billion in taxes, made up of GH₵1.059 billion to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and GH₵159.4 million to the regulators, National Communications Authority (NCA) and Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

