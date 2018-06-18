Pulse.com.gh logo
Zoomlion Donates to Chief Imam towards Eid Ul-Fitr celebration


Eid Ul-Fitr Zoomlion Donates to Chief Imam and others towards Eid Ul-Fitr celebration

The Protocol Officer of the Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Latif Abdul Salam who received the items on behalf of the Chief Imam expressed his utmost appreciation to Zoomlion for its continuous support to Moslem communities.

Waste Management giant, Zoomlion Ghana limited has donated assorted items to the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharabutu, and other Muslim communities to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.

The kind gesture by the waste management experts is a consistent ritual undertaken by the company every year to celebrate important Islamic days and appreciate the good working relationship that has existed between Muslims and Zoomlion.

The Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Emma Akyea-Boakye who presented Bags of rice, ram, cooking oil to the national Chief Imam in a statement indicated that, the growth of Zoomlion can be attributed to the continuous prayers offered by the religious leader to the company and the smooth working relationship that has existed between Muslims and Zoomlion.

She said the company is determined to intensify its waste management efforts in Zongo communities to keep them clean as part of the agenda of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Mrs Akyea-Bokye mentioned the Hajj Village among other projects being supported by Zoomlion and assured the Muslim communities of the company’s continuous support.

The National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharabutu offered a special prayer to Zoomlion and asked for Allah’s blessings on its Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and other staff of the company.

He also thanked the company for the waste management service it provides around his Fadama residence.

The Zoomlion team also proceeded to the office of the Head of Ghana Ahmadiyyah Muslim Mission to donate bags of rice, ram and cooking oils.

The Head of the Mission, Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih also expressed his gratitude to Zoomlion and asked for Allah’s blessing for the company.

Other beneficiaries included the Imam of Burma Camp, Muslim institutions among others.

