Auditor General to submit fraud cases to Special Prosecutor

The Auditor General Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo has said his outfit will submit suspected criminal or fraud cases emerging from its audit of public institutions to the Special Prosecutor.

He made the comments at a one-day seminar organised by the 2013 Year Group of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA-Ghana) on the theme, “The role of the Auditor General in facilitation of the work of the Special Prosecutor”.

“Therefore, now in the course of our audit if we identify abuses or infractions, which we suspect are criminal or fraudulent, what we will do is, we will submit it to the SP. And then the SP can prosecute on our behalf,” he said.

Parliament is expected to approve Mr Martin Amidu on Tuesday as the nation's first special prosecutor.

He has received the overwhelming endorsement of the appointment committee for the job.