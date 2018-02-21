Home > News > Local >

KNUST ranked most influential tertiary institution in Ghana


KNUST dethroned the University of Ghana (UG) to emerge as the most influential tertiary institution in 2017 after gaining 116,676 followers across Twitter and Facebook.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been ranked as the most influential tertiary institution in Ghana for the year 2017.

This is according data collated by the Ghana Social Media Rankings, which is an initiative by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, Eazzy Social and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

The ranking was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The institution also recorded over 7,000 new followers across the aforementioned social media platforms to boost its reach.

UG and Kings University College followed in second and third-place respectively in the Social Media Rankings.

Valley View University gained the highest number of new followers, totaling 42,338 in 2017, but still came in fourth place.

Accra Institute of Technology, University of Education, Winneba, Ashesi University College, Pentecost University College and Marshalls University College complete the top 10.

The full report on the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings is available on www.smrankings.org

