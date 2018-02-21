Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo boosts Agric sector with 10-year cashew development plan


Agriculture Nana Addo boosts Agric sector with 10-year cashew development plan

President Akufo-Addo has launched a 10-year cashew development plan aimed at maximizing cashew production in the country.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Akufo-Addo has given the agricultural sector a huge boost following the launch of a 10-year cashew development plan.

The initiative is aimed at maximizing the production of cashew in the country, as the current production stands around 55,000 tonnes per annum.

READ ALSO: Immigration: 500 Ghanaians stranded in Dubai; forced to pay extra $30 per day spent

President Akufo-Addo said the 10-year plan seeks to make cashew a major cash crop and one of Ghana’s major foreign exchange earners.

play

 

According to him, the initiative will help boost the agricultural sector, as well as create a livelihood for farmers in the country.

“I reiterated my commitment to assist in diversifying Ghanaian agriculture transforming among others cashew, into a major cash crop and foreign exchange earner for Ghana,” he said during the launch of the plan at Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The President further stated that all 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives across the country have been bestowed with the responsibility for the production and distribution of the cashew seeds to farmers.

He noted that the Rural Development Department of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, will supervise the process.

He added that government is planning on distributing seedlings of robber, coffee, oil palm, cotton and shea to farmers, starting 2019.

READ ALSO: Road Crashes: Over 2000 died through road accident in 2017

This, President Akufo-Addo, said will create more jobs, as well as increase yield in agricultural products.

“Under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) project, all 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives have been given oversight responsibility for the production of not only cashew seedlings, but also for seedlings of oil palm, shea, cotton, rubber and coffee, for distribution to farmers from next year [2019],” he added. 

The 10-year cashew development plan seeks to improve research methods, introduce appropriate production and processing technologies, as well as develop marketing strategies along the cashew production value chain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Accra: Some major roads be closed ahead of 5th ECOWAS Presidential Task-force meeting In Accra Some major roads be closed ahead of 5th ECOWAS Presidential Task-force meeting
Corruption: Sack corrupt police officer - Drivers admonish Nana Addo Corruption Sack corrupt police officer - Drivers admonish Nana Addo
Commonwealth Summit: Mahama joins world leaders to discuss unlocking Africa's economic potential Commonwealth Summit Mahama joins world leaders to discuss unlocking Africa's economic potential
Approval: Martin Amidu approved as Special Prosecutor Approval Martin Amidu approved as Special Prosecutor
In New Juaben: NPP organiser, three others arrested for robbery In New Juaben NPP organiser, three others arrested for robbery
Ghana's Economy: Nana Addo must be taken to maths class - NDC MP Ghana's Economy Nana Addo must be taken to maths class - NDC MP

Recommended Videos

Sack corrupt police officer: Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer
Political News: Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis Political News Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis
2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]



Top Articles

1 In New Juaben NPP organiser, three others arrested for robberybullet
2 Special Prosecutor Appointment of Amidu shows how serious Nana Addo is...bullet
3 In Brong Ahafo Region Deputy Minister kneels to seek support for...bullet
4 State Asset John Dumelo to face Martin Amidubullet
5 Paul Afoko and his 'gang' hated Nana Addo - NPP MPbullet
6 Ruling Party NPP primaries rescheduled for February 24 to 27bullet
7 Oppong Nkrumah is the most active legislator on social mediabullet
8 Approval Martin Amidu approved as Special Prosecutorbullet
9 Ghana's Economy Nana Addo must be taken to maths class -...bullet
10 Warning Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo fights Atugubabullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Martin Amidu
Special Prosecutor Parliament set to approve Martin Amidu
Minority Leader in Parliament; Haruna Iddrisu and Majority Leader in Parliament; Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Politics And Social Media NPP MPs more active on social media than their NDC counterparts
(File photo) NPP rally
NPP Primaries NPP postpones primaries
President Akufo Addo
Political Crisis Akufo-Addo in Togo to negotiate for peace