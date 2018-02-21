news

President Akufo-Addo has given the agricultural sector a huge boost following the launch of a 10-year cashew development plan.

The initiative is aimed at maximizing the production of cashew in the country, as the current production stands around 55,000 tonnes per annum.

President Akufo-Addo said the 10-year plan seeks to make cashew a major cash crop and one of Ghana’s major foreign exchange earners.

According to him, the initiative will help boost the agricultural sector, as well as create a livelihood for farmers in the country.

“I reiterated my commitment to assist in diversifying Ghanaian agriculture transforming among others cashew, into a major cash crop and foreign exchange earner for Ghana,” he said during the launch of the plan at Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The President further stated that all 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives across the country have been bestowed with the responsibility for the production and distribution of the cashew seeds to farmers.

He noted that the Rural Development Department of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, will supervise the process.

He added that government is planning on distributing seedlings of robber, coffee, oil palm, cotton and shea to farmers, starting 2019.

This, President Akufo-Addo, said will create more jobs, as well as increase yield in agricultural products.

“Under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) project, all 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives have been given oversight responsibility for the production of not only cashew seedlings, but also for seedlings of oil palm, shea, cotton, rubber and coffee, for distribution to farmers from next year [2019],” he added.

The 10-year cashew development plan seeks to improve research methods, introduce appropriate production and processing technologies, as well as develop marketing strategies along the cashew production value chain.