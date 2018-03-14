Home > News > Local >

Two 'grenade' suspects charged, one freed


Bomb Scare Two 'grenade' suspects charged, one freed

On January 15, the suspects were arrested by the Odorkor Police for possessing 'grenades.

Ishmaila Ali Musah and Abdul Karim Yakubu, the two arrested for possessing grenades have been charge by the Police.

The third suspect, Osman Alhassan, however, has been freed.

Senior State Attorney Sefakor, told the court Wednesday that per the evaluation on the docket referred to the AG’s department on the matter, the attorney General directed that Musah and Yakubu be charged with the offenses, while Alhassan, an onion seller be discharged.

The court presided over by His Worship Mr. Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah adjourned the case to April 12, 2018 for the committal proceedings to be conducted.

