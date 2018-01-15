Home > News > Local >

Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkor


The Police at the Odorkor Divisional Command in Accra have arrested some individuals in possession of grenades.

According to Accra-based Starr FM police sources indicated that one of the suspects is alleged to be a member of the dreadful terrorist group ISIS.

The suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue. The Military has also been involved with the investigations.

This is coming after a security analyst Emmanuel Kwesi Aning cautioned Ghana to be wary of a possible ISIS infiltration.

According to him Ghana was at a tipping point of instability. He predicted that there would be an infiltration of Islamic State terrorist network by 2020 due to the deliberate exploitation and manipulation of youthful exuberance by authority figures to achieve a political end, and the inability of security agencies to act due to political interferences.

“What we are seeing is organized criminality, hooliganism, it threatens the stability of this country, and by 2020 either Islamic State would’ve infiltrated it or the al-Qaeda would’ve infiltrated it, because there is an army of the poor established by Islamic State, pay them thousand two hundred to two thousand dollars every month with a view to inciting youth from this part of the world to join them,”  he hinted.

