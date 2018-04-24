Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon rise to 1,697 – NDC

news

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned Ghanaians to expect a rise in the number of staff at the Jubilee House.

According to NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the number will soon increase from 998 to 1,697.

He alleged that the Akufo-Addo government intends to employ more staff at the Jubilee House, saying that is the plan of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the year 2018.

Several Ghanaians were left in utter shock after it emerged that the President has a whopping 998 staff working at the Jubilee House.

The number has been described by many as “absurd”, with sections of the public criticizing the huge number of employees.

However, Mr. Ablakwa believes Ghanaians must be prepared for another shock, insisting the number of Jubilee House employees could soon rise from 998 to 1,697.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, the NDC MP said: "That is the plan of the Akufo-Addo government for the year 2018. If Ghanaians are worried about 998, that is not going to be the end of the matter.”

He explained that there are officials he knows to work at the Jubilee House whose names are not on the list of 998 staff.

He further observed that that the budget allocated to pay wages of the staff at the presidency has jumped from 79.3m cedis to 119.6m cedis.

This, Mr. Ablakwah, described as “really, really absurd" following a 50% increase in the wage budget in just over a year.

In his view, President Akufo-Addo has clearly shown by his actions that his mantra of protecting the public purse is no longer tenable.