Akufo-Addo tours Western Region today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will resume his nationwide tour today with a trip to the Western Region of Ghana.

The tour, which has seen the President visit the Brong Ahafo and the Ashanti Regions will take him to Tarkwa and its environs in the Western Region this time.

He will use the opportunity to interact with the chiefs and people of the Western Region and cut sods for some developmental projects in the regions as well.

While there, Akufo-Addo will address a durbar of chiefs and people in the Northern part of the Region who are demanding that their area is carved as a standalone region; Western North region.