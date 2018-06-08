Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo tours Western Region today


Presidential Tour Akufo-Addo tours Western Region today

He will use the opportunity to interact with the chiefs and people of the Western Region and cut sods for some developmental projects in the regions as well.

  • Published:
President Akufo-Addo play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will resume his nationwide tour today with a trip to the Western Region of Ghana.

The tour, which has seen the President visit the Brong Ahafo and the Ashanti Regions will take him to Tarkwa and its environs in the Western Region this time.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo has sold all his family properties - Nyantakyi claims

He will use the opportunity to interact with the chiefs and people of the Western Region and cut sods for some developmental projects in the regions as well.

President Akufo-Addo play

 

While there, Akufo-Addo will address a durbar of chiefs and people in the Northern part of the Region who are demanding that their area is carved as a standalone region; Western North region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Confusion: Asuogyaman NPP Executives threaten resignation over dismissal of GPHA boss Confusion Asuogyaman NPP Executives threaten resignation over dismissal of GPHA boss
Special Prosecutor: My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu Special Prosecutor My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu
Misnomer: Dissolving GFA is illegal - Mahama Ayariga warns Misnomer Dissolving GFA is illegal - Mahama Ayariga warns
#Number12: Ghana needs the Holy Spirit – Oko Vanderpuye #Number12 Ghana needs the Holy Spirit – Oko Vanderpuye
Anas Exposé: Nana Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims; says he's baffled Anas Exposé Nana Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims; says he's baffled
'Useless Parliament': Minority drags Kennedy Agyapong to Privileges Committee 'Useless Parliament' Minority drags Kennedy Agyapong to Privileges Committee

Recommended Videos

Anas Exposé: Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Politics: Kennedy Agyapong’s attacks on Anas regrettable – Majority Leader Politics Kennedy Agyapong’s attacks on Anas regrettable – Majority Leader
June 4 Revolution: Jerry John Rawlings teases Anita Desoso to stop bleaching June 4 Revolution Jerry John Rawlings teases Anita Desoso to stop bleaching



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Akufo-Addo has sold all his family properties - Nyantakyi claimsbullet
2 Anas Exposé Majority Leader must be ‘mad’ to support Anas – Ken Agyapongbullet
3 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi fingers Kennedy Agyapong in $2bn loan roads dealbullet
4 Anas Exposé Nana Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims; says he's...bullet
5 Controversies Nana Addo sacks BOST MD, Alfred Obeng Boatengbullet
6 Anas Exposé Parliament is cheap and useless to have Osei Kyei...bullet
7 Anas Expose Mahama never took $8m bribe as alleged by Kwesi...bullet
8 Anas Expose Fallout Police investigating claims by...bullet
9 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet
10 Shots Mahama calls out Multimedia for their...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
7 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

June 4 Revolution Anita Desoso rejects bleaching claims; says it’s Holy Ghost anointing
Kennedy Agyapong and Kweku Baako
Anas Exposé Kweku Baako is not wiser than me - Kennedy Agyapong
Anita Desosoo kneels to beg Rawlings
June 4 Revolution Anita Desosoo kneels to beg Rawlings
Asiedu Nketiah
Shunned Asiedu Nketiah 'mad' over June 4 omission