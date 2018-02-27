Home > News > Politics >

Napo not fit to be a Minister - Kofi Adams


Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo has chided ex-President Mahama for his 'hypocrisy' towards the 'Free SHS' policy implemented by the NPP government.

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has described Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh as uncouth and not fit to be a minister.

Kofi Adams says Prempeh talks anyhow and he is not fit for office.

"Clearly, this gentleman is not qualified to be Minister of Education. Look, he talks by heart whenever he gets the opportunity and that is unbecoming of a Minister", he blasted.

He said, "Mahama as Vice President and President for eight years did not provide Senior High Schools with a single textbook, let alone when he started his progressive free SHS…Today, we have had a government who has provided the Senior High Schools with textbooks, exercise books and notebooks but John Mahama is still not pleased with it”

But Kofi Adams believes the Minister of Education could be decorous in his response to Mahama and said the ex-President did a lot for education in Ghana.

He said, “I took part in distributing text books and laptops to the students, in fact all the text books that are being shared today were printed under ex President Mahama, NAPO (Minister) will collapse our education system, the effects of what he’s doing we’ll not feel it now, it would be felt 10 years time."

