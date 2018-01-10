Vigilante Groups :  Police can’t arrest us – Invincible Forces Commander

news

The Northern Regional Commander of pro-NPP vigilante group, the Invincible Forces, has told his members they are immune from police arrest and harassment

Alhassan Ibrahim Abandi was speaking to his charges stationed across the 31 constituencies in the region after a clean-up exercise at some public centres including the Tamale West Hospital.

They gathered at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday,(January 6, 2018) after the exercise.

Alhassan Ibrahim Abandi said they have told the Regional Police Commander to inform the executive of the group anytime they arrest a member.

“You see the Regional Police Commander… we the executive told them – anytime they arrest an Invincible Force member, don’t disturb him, wait for us to come and find out about his crime… and the crime he committed is part of us because he relied on us; apart from stealing. So those who have witnessed will testify that on several occasions we have bailed many people from Police custody even around 2 am.”

“We told the police in the constituencies that when they see you carrying an operation they should not disturb you because when they do, you have powers at the highest level. So we told them this for them to know that you are a cornerstone of the party. Apart from robbery, there is nothing we cannot do. When we attend national meetings we always receive praises,” commander Azongo added.

He argued that his declaration is to take the fear out of his members who fight for the cause of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to him, the police have accepted this directive. He was, however, quick to add that the leadership would not support anyone involved in a robbery.

He charged his members to inform them of any deeds by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that will put the NPP in a bad light.

“When you see a member of the NDC doing things that would bring down our party, quickly inform us and we will storm the area and ensure there is orderliness.”

He assured his force of jobs in the near future, adding they will resort to aggression if the government fails to secure them jobs.

“As a leader in your area inform us about recruitments in your areas. We have powers to stop the recruitment if you are denied that job,” he boasted.