Home > News > World >

The US-Mexico border, through the lenses of AFP photographers


In Mexico The US border, through the lenses of AFP photographers

An exhibit of 44 striking images of the US-Mexican border taken by photographers for Agence France-Presse opened Friday in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, with the border itself as a backdrop.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A portion of the US-Mexico border fence is covered with images by AFP photographers during the La Frontera exhibit in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico play

A portion of the US-Mexico border fence is covered with images by AFP photographers during the La Frontera exhibit in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An exhibit of 44 striking images of the US-Mexican border taken by photographers for Agence France-Presse opened Friday in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, with the border itself as a backdrop.

The pictures were taken last year by three AFP photographers who spent 10 days traveling most of the nearly 3,200-kilometer (2,000-mile) border, documenting lives and landscapes on both sides of what has become one of the world's most polemic frontiers.

Ten giant prints of their photos were displayed on the fence dividing Ciudad Juarez from El Paso, Texas, with the rest lining a pedestrian passage that links the two cities.

The pictures were taken last year by three AFP photographers who spent 10 days traveling most of the nearly 3,200-kilometer (2,000-mile) border play

The pictures were taken last year by three AFP photographers who spent 10 days traveling most of the nearly 3,200-kilometer (2,000-mile) border

(AFP)

American national Jim Watson, who is based in Washington, traveled the US side of the border, while the Mexican side was covered by Salvadoran national Yuri Cortez -- chief photographer at AFP's Mexico City bureau -- and Guillermo Arias, a Mexican based in Tijuana.

AFP launched the project shortly after US President Donald Trump took office vowing to build a massive border wall, following a campaign heavy on anti-Mexican rhetoric.

"There had been so much talk about the border and the wall, but very few people actually knew the border," said Cortez ahead of the exhibition's opening.

The goal of the project, he said, was to document the daily lives of people who live and work on the border.

Ten giant prints were displayed on the fence dividing Ciudad Juarez from El Paso, Texas, with 34 others lining a pedestrian passage that links the two cities play

Ten giant prints were displayed on the fence dividing Ciudad Juarez from El Paso, Texas, with 34 others lining a pedestrian passage that links the two cities

(AFP)

The photos include shots of children playing near the border, but also traces of those who crossed it illegally.

"You can see the remains of campfires where (migrants) spent the night, clothing and shoes they lost. Also lots of crosses and altars where people died," said Cortez.

AFP photographers Jim Watson (left), Guillermo Arias (center) and Yuri Cortez take a selfie at the show's opening play

AFP photographers Jim Watson (left), Guillermo Arias (center) and Yuri Cortez take a selfie at the show's opening

(AFP)

Part of the project, said Watson, was to show that "there's really no reason to have such big walls."

The exhibition comes amid a new rise in tension between Mexico and the United States, after Trump ordered thousands of National Guard troops to the border as a caravan of Central American migrants headed toward the US.

The photos "send a message that people live together in a region like this. There are whole families that straddle the border," said Ciudad Juarez Mayor Hector Armando Cabada.

"These walls don't divide us. The only thing they do is unite us."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Mahmud Abbas: US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Palestinian president
In Mexico: People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickers In Mexico People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickers
Iowa: US State 'heartbeat' abortion ban, strictest in US, becomes law Iowa US State 'heartbeat' abortion ban, strictest in US, becomes law
In US: Man who killed Indian immigrant sentenced to life In US Man who killed Indian immigrant sentenced to life
Honduras: Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals Honduras Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals
Suriname: Country halts fishing after deadly attacks Suriname Country halts fishing after deadly attacks

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for...bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
4 In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack villagebullet
5 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation...bullet
6 In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding camera in...bullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press...bullet
9 Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as...bullet
10 In Turkey Inflation surges again in April ahead of pollsbullet

Related Articles

Football Neuer running out of time to prove World Cup fitness
Football US women's defender Dahlkemper warned over acne medication
In US Cites 'security crisis' as illegal border crossings mount
Football Football: Mexican factory churning out Messi, Neymar masks
Strategy The biggest company in almost every US state
Politics Jeff Sessions said immigrants should 'wait their turn' to come to the US — here's how complicated that process can be
Finance Aluminum spikes as tariff uncertainties loom
Finance The 25 best restaurants in the world, according to millionaire private jet owners
Opinion Political arrests, yes. Gang violence, no. What it takes to get asylum in the U.S.
Politics China's latest triumph over Taiwan points to its growing influence in the US's neighborhood

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
9 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Ottawa will support the investment with Can$110 million in Toyota's Cambridge and Woodstock plants in Ontario
In Canada Toyota invests Can$1.4 billion in plants
Central American migrants travelling in the "Migrant Via Crucis" caravan sleep outside "El Chaparral" port of entry to US while waiting to be received by US authorities, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico on April 30, 2018 According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Sunday, none of the migrants from the caravan was processed for asylum because the agency had reached capacity for the day for migrants seeking asylum. At least 150 Central American migrants reached the border between Mexico and the United States on Sunday, determined to seek asylum from the US. The group arrived in the Mexican border town of Tijuana, part of a caravan of more than 1,000 people who set out from Mexico's southern border on March 25.
In Mexico Last migrants from caravan camp cross US border
Philippe Lognonne, the principal investigator for the SEIS experiment on the NASA InSight Mission, has always wanted to know what's going on under Mars' famously red surface
Philippe Lognonne One scientist's 30-year quest to get under Mars' skin
Graffiti showing the Basque separatist group ETA logo and the text in Basque "Thanks a lot" after the group announced it was finally disbanding
ETA Group legacy haunts leftist Basque separatist parties