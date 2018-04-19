Essien tips Liverpool to conquer Europe

news

Michael Essien says Liverpool are the favourites to win this year’s UEFA Champions League after the five champions reached the last four.

Liverpool will face AS Roma in the semi-finals of the ongoing Champions League and ahead of the clash Michael Essien, who played for Chelsea in European ties against the Reds is convinced the English side will rule European football for the 6th time.

"They were a bit like the underdogs when they were facing Manchester City but they put up a good performance in both legs and qualified", Essien was quoted as saying by Insidefotbul.com.

"So I think they deserved to win and go through. Everyone including myself will be expecting them to go all the way," he added.

The Anfield Lord will take on either Real Madrid or Bayern Much who will play in the other semi-finals contest.

Liverpool last won the UEFA Champions League in 2005, which they had to jump Chelsea’s semi-final hurdle before staging a sensational comeback to beat AC Milan in a dramatic fashion.