Home > Sports > Football >

Essien tips Liverpool to conquer Europe


Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien tips Liverpool to conquer Europe

The former Manchester United midfielder has predicted that Liverpool will win the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Michael Essien tips Liverpool to conquer Europe
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Michael Essien says Liverpool are the favourites to win this year’s UEFA Champions League after the five champions reached the last four.

READ MORE: Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of Berekum Chelsea clash

Liverpool will face AS Roma in the semi-finals of the ongoing Champions League and ahead of the clash Michael Essien, who played for Chelsea in European ties against the Reds is convinced the English side will rule European football for the 6th time.

"They were a bit like the underdogs when they were facing Manchester City but they put up a good performance in both legs and qualified", Essien was quoted as saying by Insidefotbul.com.

"So I think they deserved to win and go through. Everyone including myself will be expecting them to go all the way," he added.

The Anfield Lord will take on either Real Madrid or Bayern Much who will play in the other semi-finals contest.

Liverpool last won the UEFA Champions League in 2005, which they had to jump Chelsea’s semi-final hurdle before staging a sensational comeback to beat AC Milan in a dramatic fashion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Commonwealth Games: Sports Ministers were at loggerheads before visa scandal - Kwaku Baako Commonwealth Games Sports Ministers were at loggerheads before visa scandal - Kwaku Baako
GPL: Dr. Nduom asks 7 questions regarding the discontinuation of Sharks-Medeama game GPL Dr. Nduom asks 7 questions regarding the discontinuation of Sharks-Medeama game
Football: Guardiola thanks City players and staff for 'amazing' season Football Guardiola thanks City players and staff for 'amazing' season
Premier League: Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible Premier League Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible
Football: Malouda loses appeal against French Guiana ban Football Malouda loses appeal against French Guiana ban
Football: Pochettino says FA Cup win would not change Spurs Football Pochettino says FA Cup win would not change Spurs

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Sad Messi told cancer-battling Abidal not to send videos of him looking...bullet
2 Football Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeatenbullet
3 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
4 Ghana Premier League All results from Matchweek 8bullet
5 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League GPL matchday 8 fixtures & officialsbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos escape relegation for...bullet
8 Constant Omari CAF Vice President arrested over alleged...bullet
9 Solidarity Game Essien to play alongside Ronaldinho and...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Manchester United earned the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Ghana Premier League Elmina Sharks deny fans assaulting referee Liman
Boxing Canelo Alvarez handed 6-months ban after failed drug test
Nuno Rocha joined Tosno from Romanian club Universitatea Craiova last year
Football Russia probes new monkey chants ahead of World Cup
Ghana Premier League Referee Nuhu Liman assaulted again!!