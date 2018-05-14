How Jordan Ayew fared for Swansea City in the Premier League

news

Ghanaian players Jordan Ayew and his brother Andre Ayew have been relegated from the English Premier League.

Swansea City 2-1 defeat against a relegated Stoke City confirmed Jordan and Andre’s drop on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

The picture is, however, not what it always looks like when it comes to being relegated. Jordan Ayew for the first time in a long time outshined his brother Andre in the season under review and was by far Swansea City’s most impactful player.

Jordan’s passion and zeal for the Welsh club has been up there with the best in the 2017/2018 season.

READ MORE: Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's unbeaten run

Here are the stats backing Jordan Ayew’s season according to WhoScored.com.

According to the statistics, the Ghanaian played 32 Premier League games for Swansea City. The strengths of the Black Stars player included a very strong defensive contribution, passing strongly, and having a good dribbling and shooting capabilities.

The former Olympique Marseille and Aston Villa player liked to cut inside, shoot from long distance and was fouled more often.

Jordan Ayew won 4 MOTM Awards for the year 2018 according to statistics by WhoScored.com.

Check out a summary of Jordan’s performance in this infographic.