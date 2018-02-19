Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best combo at a Black Panther premiere

news

Black Panther is the new trend in town. For a movie that was anticipated for weeks, it surely is living up to expectation.

The movie’s premiere in theatres across the globe saw various forms of costumes with viewers going from light bold to very bold in their outfits.

Conversations on Twitter have been around the black superhero movie since its premiere on February 16.

Sulley Muntari is a Ghanaian football married to Menaye Donkor. The Black Stars player and model wife have a son Jamal Krasie Muntari.

Menaye and Jamal decided to show up for a Black Panther premier and the pair are the best we’ve seen yet among football WAGs (and kids).

On football note, Ghanaian player Sulley Muntari has been linked with a move to Spanish La Liga club Diportivo de La Coruna. The former Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Inter Milan player was handed a lifeline by coach of the side Clarence Clyde Seedorf.