Home > Sports > Football >

Muntari's Menaye and son were the best pair at Black Panther premiere


Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best combo at a Black Panther premiere

Sulley Muntari's Menaye Donkor and his son were just too cute together at a Black Panther premiere.

  • Published:
Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best combo at a Black Panther premiere play

Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best combo at a Black Panther premiere
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Black Panther is the new trend in town. For a movie that was anticipated for weeks, it surely is living up to expectation.

The movie’s premiere in theatres across the globe saw various forms of costumes with viewers going from light bold to very bold in their outfits.

Conversations on Twitter have been around the black superhero movie since its premiere on February 16.

READ MORE: Sulley Muntari passes trials, set to join Deportivo La Coruna

 

Sulley Muntari play

Sulley Muntari

 

Sulley Muntari is a Ghanaian football married to Menaye Donkor. The Black Stars player and model wife have a son Jamal Krasie Muntari.

Menaye and Jamal decided to show up for a Black Panther premier and the pair are the best we’ve seen yet among football WAGs (and kids).

Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best combo at a Black Panther premiere play

Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best combo at a Black Panther premiere

 

On football note, Ghanaian player Sulley Muntari has been linked with a move to Spanish La Liga club Diportivo de La Coruna. The former Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Inter Milan player was handed a lifeline by coach of the side Clarence Clyde Seedorf.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sad News: Nigerian player dies in gory road accident Sad News Nigerian player dies in gory road accident
Football: Strong Bayern give Heynckes selection headache Football Strong Bayern give Heynckes selection headache
Football: Schmidt quits Wolfsburg after five months Football Schmidt quits Wolfsburg after five months
Football: World Cup trophy visits Palestinian territories Football World Cup trophy visits Palestinian territories
CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko players dress elegantly as they jet off to Congo CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko players dress elegantly as they jet off to Congo
Football: Strong Bayern give Heynckes selection headache Football Strong Bayern give Heynckes selection headache

Recommended Videos

Gianni Infantino: Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football Money-Gianni Infantino Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football Money-Gianni Infantino
Ghanaian Players Abroad: GFA Urges Government To Employ Local Players Ghanaian Players Abroad GFA Urges Government To Employ Local Players
Pulse Sports: Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football Pulse Sports Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football



Top Articles

1 Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng to visit Ghana for the first timebullet
2 Sad Tale Dong Bortey needs GHC 200 to save mother from dyingbullet
3 Sulley Muntari Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes trials, set to join...bullet
4 La Liga Sulley Muntari takes Deportivo opportunity as Seedorf...bullet
5 CAF Confederations Cup Meet Kotoko's 18-man squad to face CARA...bullet
6 In Brazil Football game abandoned after ten red cardsbullet
7 Dele Alli Sex-tape of Tottenham and England midfielder leakedbullet
8 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet
9 Lovely Just beautiful photos of Abedi Pele’s daughter...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
3 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
7 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Germany will face Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F at the World Cup
Football Germany to play World Cup warm-up against Saudi Arabia
Ghana Premier League Hearts demand US$ 56,000 from Frank Nuttal over player transfer saga
Liverpool manager Klopp is delighted with the strength of his side, after thrashing Porto last week
Football Liverpool squad 'best I've coached', says Klopp
Jonathan Viera made his Spain debut in October's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Israel
Football Spain midfielder Jonathan Viera heads to China