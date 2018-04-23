news

The President of the Ghana Badminton Association Evans Yeboah has stated two athletes from his outfit in the commonwealth games will return are by 15 May,2018.

Team Ghana returned from the Commonwealth games with two athletes namely Stella Amasah and Gifty Mensah missing from the pack that returned to Ghana on Friday, 20th April, 2018

A statement was issued by the Badminton Association President Evans Yeboah stating that all protocols to get these athletes back had been adhered following their disappearance.

However, Evans Yeboah in speaking to Radio XYZ stated that the said individuals will return by 15 May, 2018.

“We have two of our athletes together with other contingent athletes went missing a day after the competition. We had activated and adhered the necessary protocols that had informed the necessary authorities.

“They are due to be back hopefully by May 15, which is the deadline for all the visa accreditation that they have. As at this moment, they are declared missing. Ideally, they have valid visas up to the May 15.

We the association has been in touch with them and hopefully we are arranging for them to be brought back to Ghana in the next coming days”.

Ghana sent 72 athletes to the 2018 Commonwealth Games with only Jessie Lartey returning with a bronze in boxing which remains the only medal Ghana won at the games.

However, these two athletes who did not return with the team have until 15 May to return to Ghana.