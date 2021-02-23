The two officials are said to have put up below-par performances while officiating a Division One League game between Wassaman FC and Star Madrid.

The referee reportedly disallowed a goal scored by Wassaman FC, which led to an abrupt end of the match.

The GFA said, after analysing videos of the game, it found that the decision of the referee was wrong and Wassaman should have been credited with the goal.

The Association’s Match Review Panel has, therefore, sanctioned the two officials by banning them for the rest of the season.

“The Committee also found that the performance of the referee and his Assistant One contributed a great deal of negativity in the game which finally resulted in the abrupt end of the match,” a statement from the GFA said.

“Referee Isaac Bassaw and Assistant Referee are hereby banned from officiating for the rest of the league season.”

Meanwhile, the GFA says it has taken no action against referee Eric Owusu Prempeh after Techiman Eleven Wonders lodged a complaint against him after their game against Bechem United.

They complained that the referee had ignored two deliberate fouls after the ball hit a Bechem United player’s hand.

In its response, the GFA said: “After watching the video of the match, the Panel observed that there was no handball incident. The ball hit the hand when the hand was on the body of the player.

“On other incidents, the Panel found that the referee did his best under those circumstances.”