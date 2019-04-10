The demonstrators contended that lack of the requisite infrastructure in Tarkwa was making life very difficult for the people.

The angry residents mounted a barrier and are burned vehicle tyres, a situation that has prevented vehicles from moving from both sides of the road.

The situation left distressed commuters as they were compelled to cancel their trips.

Demo

Mostly clad in red T-shirts and armbands, the angry youth indicated that the road was in a deplorable state, making life very difficult for the people.

The angry demonstrators marched through the principal streets holding placards.

Watch the video below: