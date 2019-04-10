The demonstrators contended that lack of the requisite infrastructure in Tarkwa was making life very difficult for the people.

The angry residents mounted a barrier and are burned vehicle tyres, a situation that has prevented vehicles from moving from both sides of the road.

The situation left distressed commuters as they were compelled to cancel their trips.

Mostly clad in red T-shirts and armbands, the angry youth indicated that the road was in a deplorable state, making life very difficult for the people.

The angry demonstrators marched through the principal streets holding placards.

Watch the video below: