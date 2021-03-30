10 ways for companies to successfully start and manage a newsroom

"Newsrooms are conversation starters… the window into company life… a unique opportunity to speak directly to your audiences; including the media, bloggers and influencers, investors and stakeholders, your customers and sometimes the general public.” Press Pages

5. Many happy returns: Put the icing on! Newsroom management is being cited as a new specialist skill set, where best results are achieved by independent or internal PR professionals or communications specialists. Newsroom ownership extends the brand journeys right into the business media for maximum impact, awareness and returns.

6. Where PR and business marketing meet: Where PR agencies or communications specialists stay in-the-know about planned brand activity, ensuring brand publishing is seamlessly and timeously integrated into marketing communications and campaign follow through!

7. New Biz comm. channels: These days the brand and business communications journey does not end on TV, YouTube or social media. Owning a newsroom allows marketing communicators and PR agencies end-to-end control over brand content in the valuable business-to-business space.

