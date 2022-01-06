A good coach should practice what they preach - Dr. Kim Chronister

While personal success is essential in complementing coaching, it does not necessary guarantee successful coaching. We spoke to Dr. Kim Chronister, a licensed clinical psychologist, as she expounds on why good coaches should practice what they preach.

Dr. Kim Chronister runs a private practice in Los Angeles, California. She holds a doctoral degree in clinical psychology. She is a household name known for her best-selling books, social media influence, and TV appearances as an expert. Her material has led to an influx of requests for life counseling and a tremendous spike in demand for her digital products, making her one of the most influential therapists, especially on TikTok.

According to Dr. Chronister, coaching is a process that allows individuals and clients to reach their greatest potential. It provides a platform for analysis, reflection, and action, allowing the client to succeed in one or more aspects of their life or work. “To be a great coach, you need to know and understand the process, as well as a variety of styles, abilities, and strategies that are appropriate for the context within which you are coaching,” she says.

Unlike mentoring, Dr. Chronister believes that coaching is based on the coach's specialized expertise and skills to capitalize on their experience for the benefit of their client. “It's not simple to practice what you teach; people say one thing and do another. However, as a coach, if your actions don't match up with the counsel and principles you preach, it's difficult to facilitate and guide others through their needs to bring about a real, lasting change,” says Dr. Chronister.