Africa Oil & Power, Invest In Africa Forge Strategic Partnership in MSGBC Region

The partnership aims to expand the presence of African SMEs by connecting multinationals and IOCs to credible local suppliers; facilitating collaboration with partners, vendors, clients and governments; and ensuring that large-scale energy developments translate into tangible opportunities for indigenous businesses.

“Invest in Africa has a particular interest in this Summit because it allows key stakeholders of the extractive industries and energies around the MSGBC Basin to meet and access the same level of information on ongoing operations, as well as development prospects,” stated Ibrahima Talla, African Partner Pool Manager at IIA. “This constitutes the foundation of the local content promoted and advocated by IIA. We are convinced that this forum will promote the establishment of partnerships that will foster the creation and sharing of value.”