Africa Oil & Power, Invest In Africa Forge Strategic Partnership in MSGBC Region

With over 1,400 companies as members, IIA grows African SMES by improving their access to skills, markets and finance, with a view to transforming their competitiveness, creating jobs and building long-term capacity. The association also helps to improve the investment climate and quality of policy discussions to create a more favorable business environment for investors. According to IIA, the investment promotion platform has created 80,000 jobs, trained over 260 SMEs and retained $116 million within local economies to date.
Hosted in Dakar, Senegal on October 26-27, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 seeks to kick-start a new era of regional cooperation and integration across the energy sector, from hydrocarbons to renewables to power access and reliability. The two-day event will also prioritize local content discussions and the development of the national private sector through international partnerships.
