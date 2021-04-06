African Energy Thriller Becomes a Wall Street Journal Best-Seller List and tops US Market

In a strong indication of Ayuk’s popularity around the world, Billions At Play: The Future of African Energy and Making Deals sold 7,020 units with peak sales of 2,803 units in a single day. ‘’This is great news because we can still tell Africa's complex energy story with a hopeful narrative and still be a bestseller in the US. We don't have to be negative or continue the crab in a barrel mindset that has not helped us. Any achievement is meaningless without thanking all the hands and hearts who helped us get there. I thank you a lot and continue to express my thoughts and experiences the best way I know how,’’ NJ Ayuk said.
The Amazon bestseller outlines the continents road to recovery plan that seeks to dissect the need for energy policy legislation, the lack of access to power, the role that access to reliable, sustainable, and affordable power can play in the acceleration of economic growth and most importantly, why the continent’s energy industry needs more women.
The book is currently available through leading retailers includingExclusivebooks.com (https://bit.ly/3fS1NG9),TakeAlot.com (https://bit.ly/3rURh31),Google Books (https://bit.ly/3mmPpPs),eBooks.com (https://bit.ly/2R3it2Q),Kindle( https://amzn.to/3wuTyph ) and many more!